What Should You Do Immediately After a Pedestrian Accident?

A pedestrian hit by a car often suffers serious injuries that no one saw coming that day. Knowing what to do right after a crash can protect both your health and your case. When you act quickly and carefully in the first hours, your case usually holds up better months later. Attorneys at Salamati Law Firm collect evidence and file paperwork correctly in the early days after a crash. If you delay reporting the crash or skip a doctor visit, insurers often reduce your settlement offer. Here is what every pedestrian accident victim should do right after the incident occurs.

Seeking Medical Care Right Away

After a crash, see a doctor right away, even if your injuries seem minor at first. Some injuries, like internal bleeding or concussions, may not show symptoms right away. Preparing a pedestrian accident claim often starts with a thorough medical evaluation and diagnosis. Medical records created early become critical evidence connecting your injuries to the accident. Delaying treatment can give insurance companies a reason to question your injuries later. Go to every follow-up appointment and stick with the treatment plan your doctor recommends.

Documenting the Accident Scene Properly

Photographs of the accident scene help preserve important details before conditions naturally change. If you can, take out your phone and photograph the damage to your car and the surrounding scene. Witness contact information should be collected before people leave the actual accident scene. Jot down when and where the crash happened, along with what the weather looked like at that moment. Save any relevant clothing or personal belongings damaged during the pedestrian accident itself. Small details like these often back up your side of the story when you negotiate with the insurance company.

Reporting the Accident to Police

Always report the accident to police, even if injuries initially seem relatively minor. A police report creates an official record documenting exactly how the accident occurred. Provide accurate, honest details without speculating about fault or exaggerating your reported injuries. Request a copy of the official report once it becomes officially available afterward. Avoid discussing fault or accepting any blame while speaking with responding police officers. Insurance adjusters often rely on the police report when they decide how much your claim is worth.

Protecting Your Legal Rights Early

Avoid giving any recorded statements to insurance adjusters without proper legal guidance first. Insurance companies sometimes attempt early settlement offers before your injuries are fully understood. Signing documents without careful legal review can unintentionally limit your future compensation options. Save every medical bill and pay stub, and write down any other costs the crash caused you. Avoid discussing your case publicly on any social media platforms during the process. When you follow these safety steps, you protect your health and strengthen your claim if you file one.

Working With a Personal Injury Attorney

An experienced attorney walks you through your legal options and explains what each choice means for you. Attorneys handle tough negotiations with insurance companies so you can focus on recovery. Pedestrians who hire an attorney often receive higher settlement offers than those who handle a claim alone. Attorneys interview witnesses and collect evidence to build a strong case for their client. Because most attorneys offer a free consultation, you get answers about your case before deciding whether to hire one. When a skilled attorney handles your case, you spend less time worrying about paperwork and deadlines.

Being hit as a pedestrian can leave you shaken, sore, and unsure what comes next. The choices you make within the first few hours after a crash affect your case for months to come. When the stress feels like too much, call a friend or family member so you are not alone with it. An attorney speaks with insurance adjusters directly, so you do not have to face their questions on your own. Someone familiar with these cases explains each form before you sign anything. Once your medical care and paperwork are handled, you can focus on resting and recovering from your injuries. Within days of handing off the insurance calls and paperwork, you often feel calmer and less overwhelmed.