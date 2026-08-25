New York Ranks 4th in the Nation With 1.17 million Gray Divorces Among Seniors

Key Highlights

New York ranks 4th in the nation for gray divorce, with 1,173,552 residents aged 65 and older currently divorced or separated, accounting for 5.9% of the 19,823,275 national total.

Of New York’s 3,652,423 seniors aged 65+, approximately 32.1% are currently divorced or separated, with 1,014,202 divorced and 159,349 separated, reflecting a gray divorce rate that exceeds the national average.

Among the 9 Northeastern states, New York leads with 1,173,552 gray divorces, accounting for 34.7% of all gray divorces in the region, ahead of Pennsylvania (755,242), New Jersey (479,938), Massachusetts (417,897).

A new state-by-state analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data places New York 4th in the nation for gray divorce, with 1,173,552 residents aged 65 and older currently divorced or separated. New York’s gray divorce count trails Texas (1,362,270), the 3rd-ranked state, by 188,718, and exceeds Illinois (795,487) by 378,065. New York’s 3,652,423 seniors represent a 32.1% gray divorce rate among its 65+ population. Nationally, the combined gray divorce count across all 50 states totals 19,823,275.

The study, conducted by Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas, analyzed marital status data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) for all 50 states, focusing on residents aged 65 and older. Average divorced and separated counts were combined to produce a total gray divorce figure for each state, and states were then ranked from the highest to the lowest gray divorce count.

Top 10 States With the Most Gray Divorces

Ranked by Highest Gray Divorce Count Among Residents Aged 65+

Rank State Population 65+ Gray Divorce Count 1 California 6,331,894 2,119,183 2 Florida 4,935,516 2,036,270 3 Texas 4,199,181 1,362,270 4 New York 3,652,423 1,173,552 5 Illinois 2,215,117 795,487 6 Ohio 2,218,020 762,405 7 Pennsylvania 2,600,994 755,242 8 Michigan 1,932,549 627,617 9 North Carolina 1,920,887 601,444 10 Georgia 1,703,043 583,147

California leads the U.S. with 2.12 million gray divorces, followed by Florida (2.04 million), Texas (1.36 million), New York (1.17 million), and Illinois (795,487). The top 10 states account for 10.82 million, or more than 54% of the national total of 19.82 million. Florida has the highest rate among the top 10, at about 41%.

Looking at the study, Ramzy Ladah, Founder of Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas, Commented:

“The scale of gray divorce in America is staggering. Nearly 20 million seniors are divorced or separated, making it a major demographic shift. New York’s 4th-place ranking, with 1.17 million gray divorces, shows that this trend affects older adults in every part of the country. These figures highlight the need for stronger financial, social and community support for seniors navigating major life changes.”

New York’s Gray Divorce Breakdown

New York Gray Divorce at a Glance, Key Metrics for Residents Aged 65+

Metric New York National Rank 4th out of 50 states Total Population Aged 65+ 3,652,423 Total Gray Divorce Count 1,173,552 Average Divorced Count 1,014,202 Average Separated Count 159,349 Divorced as % of Gray Divorce Total 86.4% Separated as % of Gray Divorce Total 13.6% Gray Divorce Rate (% of 65+ Population) 32.1% Share of National Gray Divorce Total 5.9% Gap Behind 3rd State (Texas) 188,718 National Average Gray Divorce Count per State 396,466

New York recorded 1.17 million gray divorces, including 1.01 million divorced and 159,349 separated seniors aged 65+. With a senior population of 3.65 million, its 32.1% gray divorce rate highlights the scale of marital transitions among older adults.

Methodology

The study analyzed marital status data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS), accessed via data.census.gov. Total population aged 65 and older, average divorced counts, and average separated counts were compiled for each of the 50 states for the 2023–2025 period. Divorced and separated figures were combined to produce a total gray divorce count for each state. States were then ranked from the highest gray divorce count to the lowest.

Data Sources

U.S. Census Bureau – American Community Survey:

https://data.census.gov/table?q=marriage&g=010XX00US_040XX00US01,49

Research Dataset: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1HFWFHXB8W9C9eY8SKg-cn7ZElDjRSTCOrzZuYSND260/edit?gid=0#gid=0

Study By: https://www.ladahlaw.com

About Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas

Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas is a personal injury and car accident law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, representing clients in car accident, injury, and related personal injury cases.