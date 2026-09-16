New York Named the 10th Best State for a Labor Day Weekend Road Trip, With a Road Trip Joy Index of 88.70/100 and Just 0.38 Fatal Crashes per 100,000 Residents

3 KEY TAKEAWAYS

New York ranks #10 nationwide with a Road Trip Joy Index of 88.70, placing it among the 10 best states for a Labor Day road trip.

New York recorded an average of 76 fatal Labor Day weekend crashes annually between 2020 and 2024, equal to just 0.38 fatal crashes per 100,000 residents, while earning a Road Safety Score of 48.53.

New York’s $4.13 regular gas price gives it a Fuel Affordability Score of 36.04, with its strong road safety performance helping it achieve a combined Road Trip Joy Index of 88.70.

New York ranks as the tenth-best state for a Labor Day road trip, earning a Road Trip Joy Index of 88.70. The state stands out for its strong road safety performance, with just 0.38 fatal Labor Day weekend crashes per 100,000 residents between 2020 and 2024. While its $4.13 regular gas price is higher than several other top-ranked states, New York’s high Road Safety Score helps it secure a place among the nation’s 10 best states for holiday road travel.

The study, by Breakstone, White & Gluck, analyzed average annual fatal Labor Day weekend crashes and population data between 2020 and 2024 across all 50 U.S. states, along with 2026 regular gasoline prices. Researchers calculated fatal Labor Day weekend crashes per 100,000 residents and converted road safety and fuel affordability into separate 50-point scores. These were combined to create a 100-point Road Trip Joy Index, ranking states from the most to least favorable for a Labor Day road trip.

New York At A Glance

Metric Value National Rank (Road Trip Joy Index) #10 Average Annual Population (2020-2024) 19,811,248 Average Annual Fatal Labor Day Weekend Crashes (2020-2024) 76 Fatal Labor Day Weekend Crashes per 100,000 Population 0.38 Road Safety Score 48.53 / 50 Regular Gas Price (2026) $4.13 Fuel Affordability Score 36.04 / 50 Road Trip Joy Index 88.70

The U.S. States Where Labor Day Road Trips Are the Most Enjoyable

Table 1: Top 10 States by Road Trip Joy Index (2020–2024 Crash Data)

Rank State Avg. Annual Fatal Labor Day Weekend Crashes Fatal Crashes per 100,000 Population Regular Gas Price 2026 Road Trip Joy Index 1 Indiana 42 0.61 $3.59 95.67 2 West Virginia 8 0.45 $3.87 93.10 3 North Dakota 3 0.38 $3.95 92.92 4 Texas 203 0.67 $3.64 92.90 5 Massachusetts 23 0.33 $4.02 92.74 6 Louisiana 36 0.78 $3.57 91.67 7 Virginia 53 0.61 $3.76 91.55 8 Rhode Island 5 0.46 $3.95 91.15 9 New Jersey 44 0.47 $3.97 90.22 10 New York 76 0.38 $4.13 88.70

New York ranks tenth with a Road Trip Joy Index of 88.70, 1.52 points behind New Jersey at 90.22. Its combination of a 48.53 Road Safety Score and 36.04 Fuel Affordability Score gives New York a strong overall result. Its 0.38 fatal Labor Day weekend crashes per 100,000 residents are among the lowest rates in the country, while the state’s large population means it records 76 fatal crashes annually on average.

How New York Compares to the Lowest-Ranked States

Table 2: Road Trip Joy Index, New York and the Lowest-Ranked States

State Rank Avg Annual Fatal Labor Day Weekend Crashes Fatal Crashes per 100,000 Population Regular Gas Price 2026 Road Trip Joy Index New York #10 76 0.38 $4.13 88.70 California #49 233 0.59 $5.58 48.59 Wyoming #50 13 2.23 $4.25 37.19

New York’s Road Trip Joy Index is 40.11 points higher than California’s and 51.51 points higher than Wyoming’s. Although New York averages 76 fatal Labor Day weekend crashes annually, its population-adjusted rate is just 0.38 per 100,000 residents. Its $4.13 regular gas price is also lower than California’s $5.58 and Wyoming’s $4.25.

Methodology

The study analyzed average annual fatal Labor Day weekend crashes and population data between 2020 and 2024 across all 50 U.S. states, along with 2026 regular gasoline prices. Researchers calculated fatal Labor Day weekend crashes per 100,000 residents and converted road safety and fuel affordability into separate 50-point scores. These were combined to create a 100-point Road Trip Joy Index, ranking states from the most to least favorable for a Labor Day road trip.

Data Sources

Fatal Crashes Data:

https://cdan.dot.gov/query

Gas Prices Data:

https://gasprices.aaa.com/

Population Data:

https://data.census.gov/table?q=population+by+age+by+state

Research Dataset: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1grEGji0BFtSiuaDpIauz3hIXxdsY2Mg7o-PqKn0h4kM/edit?gid=0#gid=0

Study by:

https://www.bwglaw.com/

About Breakstone, White & Gluck

Breakstone, White & Gluck is a Boston-based personal injury law firm with over 30 years of experience representing victims of negligence, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death. Recognized among the Top 100 Super Lawyers in Massachusetts and New England, the firm advocates for individuals harmed by preventable accidents.