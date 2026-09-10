Quick Answer

Senior Advisors is a family-run Medicare advisory company founded by Doug Lubenow in 2009. The company has two offices in New Jersey and one in Arizona, with advisors licensed to help people throughout the country. Senior Advisors focuses on Medicare education, individual assessments and personalized guidance so clients can make informed decisions with less stress. Its services are 100% free to clients because insurance carriers pay the company. Advisors also help clients review coverage and look for savings year after year while keeping them informed about Medicare changes. Senior Advisors has earned a 5.0 rating across more than 1,550 Google reviews.

Medicare is personal for the people who rely on it, but getting help with Medicare does not always feel personal. Senior Advisors has spent more than 15 years building a different kind of business. What Doug Lubenow started in 2009 has grown into a family operation that combines Medicare education with ongoing, individualized guidance. Today, members of the Lubenow family work alongside a larger team of Medicare specialists who help clients understand their choices before enrollment and continue serving them afterward.

Doug Lubenow Starts Senior Advisors

Doug Lubenow founded Senior Advisors after building decades of experience in the health insurance industry. His goal was to simplify a subject that can become confusing remarkably fast, particularly for someone approaching Medicare eligibility for the first time.

A person searching for a senior Medicare consultant may initially expect the conversation to revolve around picking an insurance plan. Senior Advisors starts earlier. The company’s first step is an individual assessment designed to understand a person’s current situation before discussing enrollment or coverage.

That matters because reaching age 65 does not automatically mean someone should enroll in Medicare immediately. People who continue working or receive qualifying employer-sponsored coverage may face different decisions than someone retiring at 65. Senior Advisors helps clients understand where they stand before determining what should happen next.

“Absolutely great experience using Senior Advisors services to sign up for a whole suite of Medicare programs. I worked with Adam; he was very responsive, informative and patient with our questions and concerns. Thank you, Adam! I highly recommend Senior Advisors services!” – Jerzy O.

Doug’s original business has since expanded to include members of his family, including his sons Justin and Adam and daughter Allison. The result is a company that has grown without abandoning the personal approach behind its founding.

Education Remains a Family Focus

Medicare has its own vocabulary, rules and deadlines. For someone encountering the system for the first time, even understanding the difference among Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement insurance and Part D prescription coverage can require considerable research.

Senior Advisors places education at the beginning of its process. After completing an individual assessment, advisors provide a Medicare overview and discuss coverage options before moving toward quotes and enrollment. The idea is straightforward: people should understand their choices before making decisions.

I attended a presentation by Allison and Adam entitled “Bringing Clarity to Medicare”… They explained the different parts of Medicare and answered numerous questions from the audience. At the conclusion of the presentation, I had a clear understanding of Medicare’s features and decided to work with Senior Advisors to enroll in Medigap and prescription drug coverage. Adam was extremely helpful throughout the process and responded to my questions in a timely manner.

With their expertise, I recommend Senior Advisors without reservation. – Jim L.

Justin Lubenow has played a significant role in expanding that educational mission. According to Senior Advisors, he has conducted more than 200 Medicare workshops and webinars, while the company’s Medicare educational videos have received more than 700,000 views.

Those resources extend the family’s approach beyond individual consultations. Someone can learn how Medicare works, identify questions relevant to their situation and become better prepared to make decisions about coverage.

A Family Business That Grew

Senior Advisors now operates from offices in Moorestown and Cranford, New Jersey, as well as Scottsdale, Arizona. Its advisors are licensed in more than 40 states, giving the family business a reach that extends far beyond its physical offices.

The team has expanded along with that reach. Doug remains the company’s founder, while Justin serves as president. Adam is a partner, and Allison works as a Medicare specialist. They work alongside Medicare specialists and client service professionals who help clients throughout the Medicare process.

Clients do not pay Senior Advisors for its Medicare advisory services. The company is compensated by insurance carriers when clients enroll in coverage. Senior Advisors can also work with multiple carriers, which allows its advisors to examine available coverage and pricing rather than representing only one insurance company.

That model gives clients access to professional guidance without adding another bill to the cost of navigating Medicare.

Helping Clients After Enrollment

The Lubenow family’s approach is not built around getting someone enrolled and ending the conversation. Medicare coverage can require attention long after a person receives a Medicare card or selects a plan.

Prescription drug needs offer a good example. Finding an affordable medication today does not guarantee that the same prescription will have identical costs or coverage next year. Drug formularies, premiums and plan details can change, making annual reviews valuable for people who want to know whether their existing coverage still makes sense.

Senior Advisors helps clients review their health and prescription drug coverage each year. Advisors can also investigate potential savings opportunities. Medicare Supplement policies are standardized by plan letter, for example, yet premiums can differ among insurance companies. Eligible clients who can pass underwriting may have opportunities to obtain the same standardized benefits from another highly rated carrier at a lower premium.

Senior Advisors also proactively communicates Medicare changes and updates. Instead of expecting clients to follow every development themselves, the company provides an ongoing source of Medicare information and guidance.

“Allison at Senior Advisers helped dispel all the myths, rumors and especially confusion inherent in the labyrinthine process of making so many important Medicare decisions. She led me through a process of identifying my needs and came back quickly with options that would work best. I’m so happy now to have made the right choices, the first being to contact Allison at Senior Advisers. A+++++” – Nick B.

Making Medicare More Personal

More than 15 years after Doug Lubenow founded Senior Advisors, the company remains rooted in the idea that Medicare guidance should start with the person rather than the insurance plan.

Its five-step process moves from an individual assessment to Medicare education, coverage options, a free quote and enrollment. What distinguishes the company, however, is what happens afterward. Senior Advisors continue helping clients review coverage, identify possible savings and understand changes that could affect them.

That approach has produced substantial client feedback. Senior Advisors has a 5.0 rating across more than 1,550 Google reviews, reflecting years of relationships built as the business expanded.

Senior Advisors may now serve clients across much of the country, but the Lubenows have kept the original idea behind the company intact. Medicare is easier to navigate when people have understandable information, individualized guidance and someone they can call again when the rules, their coverage or their lives change.