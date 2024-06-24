Vape Buying Guide: Tips for First-Time and Experienced Users

As the world of vaping is always changing and expanding, both new and experienced users can benefit from a better understanding of vaping and what they can get out of it. When buying a vape, there are a lot of factors to consider. Read below for a complete guide to vaping for first-time and experienced users.

The Basics of Vaping

Types of Vapes

The prototypes for vapes, or electronic cigarettes, began back in the 1920s and evolved into the first non-tobacco e-cigarette in 1963, but the popularity of vapes did not take off in earnest until the late 2000s/ early 2010s. Nowadays, vapes can be categorized into two groups: reusable and disposable.

Reusable Vapes

For dedicated vape users, investing in a reusable vape is the best option because it saves money in the long run and is better for the environment. Reusable vapes are larger than disposable vapes and have interchangeable parts that can be personalized. They also have a glass tube chamber where e-liquid can be poured when it runs out.

Disposable Vapes

Disposable vapes are much smaller than reusable vapes and are usually not much bigger than a standard tube of chapstick. Most affordable disposable vapes come in all kinds of colors and flavors, from lemon-lime to bubblegum, and can be purchased online or in a local tobacco shop. There are even whole stores dedicated to selling disposable vapes nowadays. These vapes come pre-charged and pre-filled with liquid, so all you have to do is inhale and enjoy.

What is a Vape Made of?

Reusable vapes are made up of four main components: the battery, the tank or pod where the liquid is held, the coil, and the mouthpiece. In reusable vapes, the battery can either be removed and charged or the vape device itself has a plug-in feature. In disposable vapes, once the battery is dead, there is no real way of recharging it and it is time to move on to the next one.

Depending on whether you are using a reusable or disposable vape, the area where the e-liquid is held differs. In disposable vapes, you cannot see the e-liquid, whereas in reusable vapes, the liquid is dispensed into a clear glass chamber around the top, under the mouthpiece. Within this chamber, you can also see the coil, which is the electronic component that heats up the liquid to cause the vapor. Each vape will also have a button that you have to press to heat up the liquid so that you can inhale the vapor that comes out.

How to Use a Vape

For disposable vapes, all you have to do is push a button, inhale the smoke, and exhale. You can do this until the vape is out and then you can dispose of it in the proper receptacle. For reusable vapes, there are a few more steps you need to take to change out cartridges and other components.

Nicotine Strength

Different e-liquids will have different amounts of nicotine in them or none at all depending on what you prefer. For those transitioning from cigarettes, the amount of nicotine you smoke with your vape should reflect the amount you would consume based on the amount of cigarettes you normally smoke per day. Usually, light smokers fill their vapes with 3 to 6mg of liquid nicotine, and heavy smokers can go up to 50mg in a day.

E-Liquid Flavors

There are hundreds if not thousands of e-liquid flavors out there, so the choice is up to you. Many people go for fruity flavors but there are also a wide variety of unique flavors like dill pickle and buttered popcorn. A good rule of thumb for choosing a flavor is to think of your favorite candy flavor and pick an e-liquid similar to that. Because the e-liquids in reusable vapes are dripped into the glass chambers, you can mix and match e-liquids to make your own creations.

Battery Life

When purchasing a vape, make sure to ask about the battery life and pick the one that lasts the longest. This is especially important for disposable vapes because you only get to use them once.

Advanced Vaping

For those who are already veterans of vaping, there are many ways in which you can enhance your vaping experience. Check out a few options below.

Box Mods

Box mods offer a variety of upgrades from a regular vape like temperature control and longer battery life. Many even have screen displays so you can read important settings like the battery level and temperature of the device. All of the components of a box mod vape can be removed and replaced, meaning that if one part breaks, you don’t have to go and get a whole new vape.

Personalized Vapes

Many hardcore vapers will personalize their vapes with fun colors and etched designs along the glass liquid tank and on the handheld area. You can purchase these upgrades online or shop for specially designed vapes in stores. To make your vape your own, you can have many different variations of parts that you can swap out as you please to fit the mood of the day.

E-Liquid Variations

Apart from the variation in liquid flavors, the liquid itself can be purchased with different qualities. For example, some e-liquids are high in VG, or vegetable glycerine meaning that they can produce more vapor. E-liquids with a lighter ratio of vegetable glycerin are also less harsh than other e-liquids, making them ideal for beginners and those who enjoy the entertainment of big clouds of vapor.

Other e-liquids that can be purchased have a higher level of PG, or propylene glycol, which is a viscous liquid used to be a vessel for ingredients like nicotine and flavors. E-liquids with more PG than VG usually have a stronger flavor and a stronger hit. This is a good choice for people transitioning from real cigarettes to vaping because the sensation is similar to regular smoking.

When choosing the right vape for you, it all comes down to how dedicated you are to the activity and how much you are willing to spend. Refer to the topics presented above to make sure you know everything you need to know before purchasing your own vape.

