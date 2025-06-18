One of the best international trips to take this vacation season is to the beautiful continent of Europe as it has so many diverse places and experiences to offer. Planning this vacation can be a confusing as there are so many countries, cities and things to cover. From looking after the tickets, stay, official documentation, and places to visit, there’s a lot to look after.



But you can easily plan your perfect holiday without feeling overwhelmed by booking Europe tour packages with Thrillophilia and by taking a few smart steps before you leave. These 7 easy tips will make your vacation to Europe easier and smooth as you take this long-awaited dream tour of yours.

Top 7 Easy Ways to Plan a Europe Vacation

1) Decide When to Travel

One of the best things about Europe is that it’s beautiful all year round—you just have to pick your vibe!

Spring (April–June): It is the season of blooming gardens and pleasant weather, perfect for sightseeing.

Summer (July–August): This season is lively, sunny, and packed with festivals.

Autumn (September–October): This season is ideal for fewer crowds, golden landscapes, and wine country visits.

Winter (November–February): This season feels magical with snow-covered cities and dreamy Christmas markets.

Whether you love sunlit strolls or cozy snowy evenings, there’s no wrong time—just what suits your mood. And for the best deals, many Europe tour packages are cheaper during spring and fall!

2) Set Your Budget and Travel Style

Before you dive into bookings, decide what kind of traveler you are—luxury explorer, relaxed vacationer, or budget adventurer. Your travel style will shape everything from hotel choices to how many cities you visit. Set a clear budget that includes flights, stays, food, transport, attractions, shopping, and a little extra for surprises. If you want a smooth experience without juggling bookings, consider all-inclusive Europe packages from Mumbai. These packages often cover flights, hotels, sightseeing, and even visa assistance—making them perfect for stress-free planning and smart budgeting. With your money mapped out, your dream Europe trip feels a lot closer!

3) Choose Your Countries and Cities

Europe is a mix of cultures, languages, and landscapes—so choosing where to go is key! Don’t try to squeeze in too much; instead, pick 2–3 countries or 3–4 cities for a relaxed and enjoyable trip. Think about what excites you: romance in Paris, history in Rome, fairytale towns in Germany, or scenic views in Switzerland. Group nearby countries to save time and money on travel. It’s all about balance—mix a buzzing city with a calm countryside stop. And remember, it’s better to truly enjoy a few places than to rush through too many. Let your interests guide your map!

4) Get your Visa and Documents in Order

Once your destinations are sorted, it’s time to tackle the paperwork! Most European countries fall under the Schengen zone, so you’ll likely need a Schengen visa. Start early—ideally 4–6 weeks before your trip. You’ll need a valid passport, flight and hotel bookings, travel insurance, bank statements, and a filled visa application form. Double-check the requirements for each country you’re visiting. Keep both digital and printed copies of all important documents. If it feels overwhelming, don’t stress—many travel companies assist with visa services as part of their packages. A little prep now saves a lot of last-minute panic later!

For Indian couples planning a Europe honeymoon, they’ll need a Schengen Visa. This visa lets you visit 27 European countries with just one visa. Some popular countries you can visit are Spain, France, Italy, and Switzerland. But if you wish to cover the United Kingdom, then you need a separate visa for it.

You can apply for the visa online or at a visa office. It takes about 15 days to get it. You’ll need a passport with 6 months left, a photo, proof of money, flight tickets, and where you’ll stay. The visa costs about INR 7200 and lets you stay for 90 days.

Once you apply, you’ll get a tourist permit for 90 days. So, you can plan your dream honeymoon and explore amazing places in Europe together!

5) Plan Your Stay

Where you stay can make or break your Europe trip—so choose wisely! Whether it’s a charming Airbnb in a quaint village, a city-center hotel near the sights, or a cozy B&B with a local touch, Europe offers it all. Book early, especially during peak seasons, and aim to stay near public transport for easy access. Read reviews, check cancellation policies, and compare amenities before confirming. If you’re booking a package, accommodations are often included, making planning easier. Comfort, convenience, and location should be your top priorities—after all, it’s your home away from home during this amazing adventure!

6) Sort Local Transport and Daily Itinerary

Europe’s transport system is a traveler’s dream—fast, scenic, and super efficient! Trains are perfect for country-hopping, while metros, buses, and trams make city travel easy and affordable. Consider getting a Eurail Pass or local city cards for unlimited travel. Once transport is sorted, map out a flexible daily itinerary. Mix in top sights, local food spots, and some free time to wander. Pre-book tickets for popular attractions to skip long queues. Planning your days smartly helps you make the most of your trip without feeling rushed. And don’t forget—you’re here to explore, not exhaust yourself!

7) Pack Smart and Prepare for the Culture

Packing smart can make your trip so much smoother! Stick to comfy layers, weather-appropriate outfits, a good pair of walking shoes, and essentials like a universal adapter and travel-size toiletries. Don’t forget your passport, printed bookings, and travel insurance. Now for the fun part—getting culture-ready! Learn a few basic phrases like “hello” or “thank you,” respect local customs and research tipping etiquette. Each European country has its charm and quirks—embrace them with an open mind. A well-packed bag and a curious heart are all you need to feel confident, comfortable, and ready for your Europe adventure.

Conclusion

Planning a Europe trip doesn’t have to be overwhelming—it can be exciting, easy, and fun with the right steps! From choosing your dream destinations to packing right and planning smart, a little effort goes a long way. And with curated Europe tour packages and expert tips, your dream vacation is just a few clicks away. So go ahead, start planning—and let Europe charm you one beautiful day at a time!