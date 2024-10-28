The Best Ways to Get to NYC’s Main Airports

Navigating New York City’s bustling streets and transportation options can be a challenge, especially when heading to one of its main airports:

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Each airport presents its own unique travel considerations due to the varying distances from major city locations, traffic patterns, and available transit sources.

For that exact reason, we decided to explore the most efficient ways to reach each of NYC’s airports and provide insights into public transportation, private car services, and practical travel tips for both residents and visitors.

Overview of NYC’s Main Airports and Their Locations

First, let’s dive into the main airports we’re going to be discussing:

JFK is located in Queens, approximately 15 miles out from Manhattan. Due to its location, public transportation offers a super reasonable solution for many travelers, particularly during rush hours when road traffic can impact travel time.

Primary public transit options include the subway, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), and connecting AirTrain services.

LaGuardia is the closest airport to Manhattan, making it a popular choice for travelers who value proximity to the city.



However, unlike JFK and Newark, LaGuardia lacks direct rail connections, leaving buses and rideshare services as primary options. Common routes include buses from Midtown Manhattan and various rideshare options, though both are subject to occasional traffic delays.

Situated in New Jersey, about 16 miles from Midtown Manhattan, Newark Liberty is accessible via NJ Transit, which connects with the Newark AirTrain for terminal access.

Travelers coming from Manhattan or other parts of New Jersey often find NJ Transit an economical and practical solution, especially during peak traffic times.

Public Transportation Options

Now, our first option for airport transport into the big city airports is public.

Subway and AirTrain Services

For budget-conscious travelers, the subway and AirTrain provide a cost-effective way to get to JFK and Newark when compared to other options.

JFK: The E subway line travels to Jamaica Station, where passengers can transfer to the JFK AirTrain for direct terminal access. The subway fare is $2.75, with an additional AirTrain cost of $8. This route typically takes around 60-90 minutes from Manhattan, which is not bad at all.

Newark: Travelers can take the NJ Transit train from Penn Station in Manhattan, connecting to the Newark Liberty AirTrain at Newark Liberty Station. The combined fare is approximately $15.25, and the journey usually only takes 40-60 minutes.

Bus Services

New York City’s bus network also provides some great and quick routes, particularly for travelers heading to LaGuardia.

M60 Bus to LaGuardia: This bus route offers a direct connection from Manhattan to LaGuardia Airport. The fare is $2.75, making it an affordable option, although travel time can vary drastically with traffic.

Q70 Bus (LaGuardia Link): The Q70 provides express service from Queens (via Woodside and Jackson Heights subway stations) to LaGuardia. Like the M60, it follows the standard MetroCard fare of $2.75 and is a reliable choice for travelers and commuters from Queens.

Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and NJ Transit

Regional train services like LIRR and NJ Transit offer additional options for travelers heading to JFK and Newark.

LIRR to JFK: Passengers can take the LIRR from Penn Station to Jamaica Station, connecting with the JFK AirTrain . While more costly than the subway, this option reduces travel time with a faster route to JFK. The combined fare is around $18.75.

NJ Transit to Newark: NJ Transit trains operate frequently from Penn Station to Newark Liberty Airport Station, connecting with the AirTrain to reach airport terminals. The fare is approximately $15.25, making it a cost-effective choice for Manhattan and New Jersey residents.

Taxi Services and Ridesharing Options

Next up is the good old yellow cab and its newer ride-sharing cousins.

Yellow Cabs

Yellow cabs are the more traditional option for trips to the airport, with perks of convenient and widely available, especially for those with luggage.

JFK: Trips from the surrounding area to JFK are subject to a flat fare of $52 (excluding tolls and tips). While convenient, cabs can experience serious delays during peak hours based on traffic. For longer-distance trips, cabs can get expensive.

LaGuardia and Newark: Fares to LaGuardia and Newark are metered, often making them pricier options during high-traffic periods, especially for cross-river trips to Newark.

Ridesharing (Uber, Lyft)

Ridesharing apps offer a flexible alternative and are sometimes a more cost-effective alternative to yellow cabs, depending on demand, surge pricing, and the particular app.

Cost Comparison: Ridesharing fares vary based on demand, time of day, and traffic conditions. While often cheaper, travelers should be cautious of surge pricing during peak hours.

Availability: Uber and Lyft designate specific pickup points at each airport, allowing travelers to locate their rides easily. Both apps provide fare estimates, making it easier to anticipate travel costs.

Private Car and Limo Services to NYC Airports

Our personal favorite is next, the private option.

Overview of Private Car and Limo Services

Now, if you’re seeking a more personalized or luxurious experience or just need the security of a private car, these services offer a premium, direct transportation option.

These private services are our favorite option as they are by far the most comfortable and reliable, as you typically book way ahead of time and have your own private car. You can even stretch for a limo if the occasion calls for it. Leguradia and JFK car services are the perfect option for someone who is more concerned about comfort and being on time rather than cost.

Cost Breakdown and Booking Tips

Private car prices fluctuate based on vehicle type and time of day, as well as route.

Most companies offer hourly and flat-rate pricing, with options to book in advance for optimal rates. Travelers can often secure the best rates and availability by booking ahead, particularly for early-morning or late-night flights.

Airport Shuttles and Shared Vans

Lastly, we have airport shuttles.

Shared Shuttle Services

Shared shuttle services, such as SuperShuttle, are a super budget-friendly option that allows travelers to split costs with others, although they may involve longer travel times due to a multitude stops.

Pros and Cons: Shuttles cost around $20-$35 per person, making them suitable for budget travelers. With that being said, the travel time to their destination might be a little higher as shuttles pick up and drop off other passengers.

Hotel Shuttles

Many hotels near NYC’s airports provide free or low-cost shuttle services, a convenient perk for their guests. So if you are traveling from a hotel, its probably a good idea to at least check that out as an option.

Booking Tips: Hotel shuttles generally require advance reservations, so travelers should confirm availability to ensure timely transport, especially if they have early flights.

Pros and Cons of Each Transportation Option

Mode Pros Cons Cost Time Subway + AirTrain Budget-friendly, avoids traffic Longer travel time, multiple stops $10.75-$15.25 60-90 min Bus Economical, frequent stops Traffic delays $2.75 60-120 min Yellow Cab Flat rate to JFK, convenient High cost, traffic delays $52+ 30-90 min Ridesharing Flexible, app-based Surge pricing during peak times Variable 30-90 min Private Car/Limo Luxurious, reliable Expensive $100+ 30-60 min Shuttle Services Budget-friendly, ideal for groups Longer travel times $20-$35 60-120 min

Additional Travel Tips for Getting to NYC Airports

Now that you have a strong understanding of your options, here are a few extra tips and tricks.

Peak Travel Times and Avoiding Delays

For the smoothest journey, leave early during peak hours (6-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.) to avoid congestion. Travelers should also plan alternative routes or use apps to monitor real-time traffic conditions.

Packing and Preparation Tips for a Smooth Journey

Prepare for airport travel by pre-booking car services, organizing luggage, and monitoring real-time updates for flight schedules and security wait times. Checking flight status online can help travelers anticipate delays and adjust their schedule accordingly.

Final Thoughts

From economical public transit to premium car services, there are plenty of options for reaching New York City’s airports.

By understanding each mode’s benefits and drawbacks, travelers can select the option that best fits their budget, time constraints, and preferences for a stress-free airport commute in NYC.







