Winter escapes in New York State

The scenery in New York State is nothing short of splendid, whatever the time of year. That said, when the last leaf has fallen and the first snow begins to stick, something truly magical happens all over the state and it becomes even more beautiful than it already was. Winter escapes really don’t get the excellent PR that they deserve, so we’ve compiled a list of our favorite cold-weather getaways in NY State with you for a little winter wandering inspiration. Think snowball fights, wine or cocoa by the fireplace, rich and delicious meals, and glittering Christmas lights in every window and on the trees outside. Sounds like heaven, doesn’t it?

TO BEAR IN MIND

Traveling in the winter months can be challenging if you aren’t well prepared for it. Whether you’re going by plane, train, or automobile, these are some things you should remember when traveling around in winter.

Always have a safety kit if you’re traveling by road. This should include basic medical/first aid supplies, food and water, safety blankets, regular blankets, extra clothing, a flashlight, and a map of the area. Always put on your snow tires if you’re going to be driving in the snow and insist that any rental car you choose have them fitted as well.

