Vanessa Hudgens was just a teenager when she burst onto the scene as Gabriella Montez in the wildly popular “High School Musical” franchise. Those films cemented her status as a teen idol and launched her into the stratosphere of fame.

But Hudgens has proven that she’s much more than a one-hit wonder. In the years since the last “High School Musical” film hit theaters, Hudgens has forged an impressive and multi-faceted career, solidifying her place as a true Hollywood icon.

High School Musical: The Aftermath

Many child stars struggle to transition to more mature roles and maintain celebrity status after their initial success. But Hudgens has navigated that tricky path with remarkable poise and savvy. She has managed to balance high-profile acting gigs with a flourishing music career, all while managing to stay grounded and true to herself.

One of the keys to Hudgens’ post-“High School Musical” success has been her willingness to step outside her comfort zone and take on challenging, diverse roles. Rather than getting pigeonholed as the good-girl, girl-next-door type, Hudgens has sought out parts that allow her to showcase her impressive range as an actress.

Take, for example, her role in the 2012 film “Spring Breakers.” In a stark departure from her squeaky-clean “High School Musical” persona, Hudgens played a college student who gets caught up in a world of drugs, violence, and crime. The film was a bold, gritty departure for Hudgens, proving she had the chops to tackle more mature, complex material.

Similarly, her turn as the title character in the 2018 Broadway production of “Gigi” demonstrated Hudgens’ versatility. The musical, set in 1900s Paris, required Hudgens to tap into her singing and dancing skills and her ability to inhabit a period piece.

Using Her Platform for Positive Change

Hudgens’ career after “High School Musical” has not solely been about shedding her wholesome image. She has also used her platform to champion causes that are important to her, such as environmental activism and mental health awareness.

In 2017, Hudgens teamed up with the non-profit organization World Wildlife Fund to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the planet. She has used her social media channels to encourage her followers to adopt eco-friendly habits and support conservation efforts.

Hudgens has also been open about her struggles with mental health, particularly anxiety and depression. She has spoken candidly about the challenges of navigating the entertainment industry and the toll it can take on one’s well-being. By sharing her experiences, Hudgens has helped to destigmatize conversations around mental health and inspire others to prioritize self-care.

Girlbossing It

Perhaps one of the most significant developments in Hudgens’ post-“High School Musical” career has been her successful foray into entrepreneurship. In 2019, she launched her own production company, which has already produced several projects, including Netflix’s “The Princess Switch” film series — all of which she also stars in.

Hudgens’ entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen have not gone unnoticed. In 2023, she made headlines with a groundbreaking partnership with BetMGM online casino. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Hudgens’ career, as she becomes the first celebrity to officially endorse and promote a major online casino brand.

The BetMGM partnership is a testament to Hudgens’ versatility and ability to capitalize on her fame innovatively. As part of the deal, Hudgens will serve as a brand ambassador for BetMGM, appearing in marketing campaigns and social media content to promote the platform’s online casino offerings.

The collaboration between Hudgens and BetMGM is a natural fit, as both parties are committed to delivering high-quality, entertaining experiences to their audiences. BetMGM’s online casino platform offers a wide range of games, from classic slot machines to cutting-edge live dealer tables, all designed to provide a seamless and engaging gaming experience.

For Hudgens, the partnership with BetMGM represents an opportunity to leverage her considerable influence and fanbase to promote a brand that aligns with her interests. As a self-proclaimed gaming enthusiast, Hudgens has long been fascinated by the world of online casinos and the thrill of playing games of chance.

The BetMGM partnership is just the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations and endorsement deals that Hudgens has secured in recent years. She has lent her name and likeness to various brands, from luxury fashion labels to health and wellness companies, further cementing her status as a sought-after celebrity influencer.

Redefining the Child Star Narrative

Hudgens’ success extends far beyond her business ventures and endorsement deals. She has also maintained a steady stream of acting work, with many well-received projects showcasing her versatility and box office appeal. Hudgens lent her voice to several animated projects, including the hit Disney+ series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” in which she voiced the character of Penny Proud’s best friend, LaCienega Boulevardez.

Looking Ahead

As Hudgens continues to diversify her portfolio and explore new creative avenues, it’s clear that she has emerged as a true power player in the entertainment industry. Her ability to seamlessly transition from teen idol to versatile leading lady while maintaining a strong sense of self and a commitment to social and environmental causes is a testament to her savvy and resilience.

And with the BetMGM partnership, Hudgens has proven once again that she is not afraid to push boundaries and take calculated risks. By aligning herself with a major online casino industry player, Hudgens demonstrates her willingness to think outside the box and explore new frontiers of entertainment and entrepreneurship.

