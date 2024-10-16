The Syracuse University Orange Football Team Latest News

The Syracuse Orange football team secured a pivotal victory against the NC State Wolfpack in a thrilling game on Saturday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. The final score was 24-17, marking the Orange’s fifth win of the season and further solidifying their strong start. The game was filled with key moments, standout performances, and a battle of wills between two competitive programs. Here is a breakdown of how the game unfolded, highlighting Syracuse’s path to victory.

Syracuse’s Opening Drive

The game began with Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord leading an impressive opening drive, showing great composure under pressure. McCord completed several passes to wide receiver Trebor Pena and tight end Oronde Gadsen, driving the offense deep into NC State territory. Their ability to convert on multiple third downs was a critical factor in sustaining momentum, culminating in kicker Jayden Oh nailing a 32-yard field goal. This gave Syracuse a 3-0 lead, setting the tone for a disciplined and effective offensive performance.

Missed Opportunity for NC State

NC State’s opening drive seemed poised to answer Syracuse’s field goal, but the Wolfpack were unable to capitalize. Their 41-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left, a missed opportunity that allowed Syracuse to maintain the early advantage. This miscue would become emblematic of NC State’s struggles to convert key opportunities throughout the game.

Pena’s 28-Yard Reception

Before the first quarter ended, McCord displayed his mobility by rolling out of the pocket, avoiding the Wolfpack’s pass rush, and hitting Pena with a beautiful 28-yard pass. This play was a highlight of the first quarter, though the drive ended with back-to-back incomplete passes on third and fourth down. The turnover on downs halted what looked like a promising scoring opportunity for the Orange.

Syracuse’s Offensive Stamina

The next offensive series for Syracuse saw tight end Dan Villari take a few snaps under center, adding a wrinkle to the Orange’s play-calling. Villari helped convert a crucial third down with a “tush push” play that kept the drive alive. However, penalties and a 12-yard sack on McCord disrupted the momentum, and Jayden Oh’s subsequent 43-yard field goal attempt went wide, missing a chance to extend the lead.

Defensive Stand: McDonald and Barron’s Heroics

The Syracuse defense responded when NC State was gaining traction. Linebacker Derek McDonald forced a fumble from Wolfpack running back Kendrick Raphael following a 15-yard rush. Defensive back Justin Barron recovered the fumble, giving Syracuse another opportunity to capitalize on NC State’s mistakes.

Umari Hatcher’s 28-Yard Touchdown

With Syracuse back on offense, McCord continued to show his precision by finding wide receiver Umari Hatcher for a 28-yard touchdown. This play capped off a 7-play, 83-yard drive, giving the Orange a 10-0 lead with just over two minutes left in the half. Hatcher’s contribution was crucial in extending Syracuse’s lead and applying pressure on NC State’s defense.

NC State’s Late First-Half Comeback

After a key Syracuse penalty, the Wolfpack managed to pull off a touchdown drive just before halftime. NC State’s quarterback, CJ Bailey, connected with wide receiver Kevin Concepcion for a massive 42-yard play, setting up a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Justin Joly. What could have been a 10-3 halftime lead for Syracuse was narrowed to a 10-7 advantage, thanks to the penalty that kept the Wolfpack’s drive alive.

Syracuse Defense Forces Turnovers

The second half started with more defensive dominance from Syracuse. Defensive back Devin Grant sacked Bailey, forcing another fumble, which linebacker David Omopariola recovered. This turnover was another critical moment in the game, as it allowed Syracuse to stay ahead and continue controlling the game’s pace.

Syracuse’s Balanced Attack

Following the turnover, Syracuse wasted no time extending their lead. Running back LeQuint Allen powered through NC State’s defense with a 20-yard rush, followed by McCord hitting Meeks for a 24-yard pass to get to the 6-yard line. Allen finished the drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown, giving Syracuse a 17-7 lead.

Barron’s Interception

Justin Barron continued to shine on defense, adding an interception to his earlier fumble recovery. Barron’s 53-yard interception return was a key play in the second half, giving Syracuse an additional chance to put the game out of reach. His impact on both sides of the ball made him one of the standout players of the night.

McCord and Meeks: 2-Yard Touchdown

McCord’s third touchdown pass of the game came in the fourth quarter when he connected with Meeks for a 2-yard score, extending the Orange’s lead to 24-7. The offense had executed a near-perfect drive, mixing short passes with key rushes to milk the clock and keep the Wolfpack on their heels.

NC State’s Last-Ditch Effort

NC State was not finished yet, however. On the ensuing drive, Bailey found wide receiver Noah Rogers for a 75-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 24-14. This quick strike brought life back to the Wolfpack sideline and made the closing minutes of the game tense.

The Orange Drains the Clock

Syracuse effectively ran the clock in the final minutes, with Allen breaking off a 20-yard run and McCord making a critical third-down completion to Meeks. However, the Orange eventually turned the ball over on downs, giving NC State one last chance to close the gap. Fortunately for Syracuse, Justin Barron’s timely sack forced the Wolfpack to settle for a field goal, making it 24-17.

Securing the Victory: Meeks Recovers Onside Kick

With NC State attempting an onside kick to stay alive, Meeks produced the recovery for Syracuse, securing the win. The Orange drained the remaining 1:31 on the clock, sealing their hard-fought 24-17 victory over NC State.

Syracuse's ability to close out this tough road game highlighted their resilience and tactical mastery, making them a team to watch as the season progresses.

Key Stats and Performances

Kyle McCord had an outstanding game, throwing for 346 yards and two touchdowns. He was the offensive leader throughout the game, consistently finding his receivers and making smart plays under pressure.

Wide receiver Meeks was McCord’s top target, pulling in 11 receptions for 116 yards. His reliability and clutch catches were key in moving the chains for Syracuse’s offense.

LeQuint Allen also had a standout performance, rushing for 91 yards on 21 carries and scoring a crucial touchdown that helped Syracuse maintain control of the game in the second half.

Justin Barron’s defensive impact cannot be understated. With a fumble recovery, an interception, and a critical sack, he was instrumental in securing the Orange’s victory.

Looking Ahead

Syracuse now sits at 5-1 and enters a mini-bye week before facing Pittsburgh on Thursday night, October 24th. This crucial game will be another test for the Orange as they look to maintain their momentum and continue their push for a successful season.

