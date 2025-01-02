Syracuse vs. Chicago: Exploring Car Accident Laws

Driving can be an exciting privilege, giving you the freedom to explore the world around you. However, that excitement can be cut short if you’re in a car accident, especially if it’s a rollover accident. Once you ensure you and your passengers are safe, you have to report the accident, call the insurance company, and so much more.

Each state handles car accidents and driver requirements differently, and below, we’ll explore common car accident laws in Syracuse and Chicago. Whether you are just visiting or planning to drive between the two places, you’ll be equipped with the knowledge of how to navigate car accidents in both locations.

Laws and Driver Requirements in Syracuse and Chicago

Car accidents can have devastating consequences for drivers, passengers, and bystanders. In Syracuse, it’s estimated that about 53 people are killed from traffic crashes annually. That number more than doubles in Chicago, with about 142 people dying in car crashes.

Many of these accidents are avoidable, and below, we’ll take a side-by-side look at some of the laws and driver requirements in each state that can help you if you get in a car accident.

Insurance

Both states require drivers to carry car insurance to drive. How much and the type of coverage varies.

In Syracuse, you must have no-fault, liability, and uninsured motorist coverage. This includes $25,000 for bodily injury or $50,000 for an injury resulting in death. If more than one person is injured or died as a result of the accident, those numbers double.

In Chicago, you’re only required to carry liability insurance. You must at least have coverage for $25,000 in the case of injuries or death of one person, $50,000 for more than one person, and $20,000 for damage to another person’s property.

Liability coverage is the same in Syracuse and Chicago. However, Syracuse requires its drivers to carry no-fault and uninsured coverage, which are optional add-on policies in Illinois.

Fault

Each state approaches fault differently, which can impact how you recover damages.

Syracuse drivers must carry more auto coverage because it is a no-fault state, meaning insurance covers medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses regardless of who was at fault. Drivers can sue if the damages they endured are severe, but they can only sue for non-economic damages, like emotional distress, pain, suffering, and other intangible damages. You have three years from the date of the accident to file suit.

Illinois is not a no-fault state, meaning the person responsible for the accident pays the damages. Modified negligence rules apply in Illinois, meaning that as long as you are responsible for less than half of the accident, you can recover damages. You have two years from the accident to file a suit.

These nuances can be challenging to navigate, so if you’re in a car accident, you should contact a Chicago rollover accident attorney to help you understand your rights. They negotiate between insurance companies to ensure you get a fair settlement for your injuries.

The damages you can recover vary based on where your accident occurred. In Syracuse, you are only eligible for non-economic damages because your insurance company should cover the rest. In Chicago, the at-fault driver insurance company covers all damages.

Reporting Accidents

Not all car accidents must be reported to the state Department of Transportation. You may choose to settle without involving the authorities or insurance companies. However, if there were personal injuries and property damage, you may be required to report.

In Syracuse, you must report a car accident with more than $1,000 in property damage or if the accident caused an injury or death. However, many local drivers, including truckers, are taking steps to help reduce the number of accidents and the need to report them to the authorities. They are promoting road safety tips to help equip drivers with knowledge for safe driving. If they are in an accident, they have 10 days to report it.

In Chicago, you must report car accidents that caused more than $1,500 in damages or if there were injuries or deaths. Accidents must be reported with $500 damage or more if the driver is uninsured. You have 10 days to report the accident; otherwise, you could have your driver’s license suspended.

In both Syracuse and Chicago, you must report car accidents that caused injury or death within 10 days of the accident. However, the threshold for damages varies. Syracuse has a lower threshold for all damages, while Chicago has a lower threshold if the driver is uninsured.

Conclusion

Driver requirements vary by state, including the type of car insurance you’re required to carry, how they determine who is at fault, and what kinds of car accidents you must report. Syracuse is no-fault, so the onus will be on your insurance company, while Illinois drivers will go after the at-fault driver to recover damages.

When driving in both locations, it’s important to be aware of the local regulations and drive defensively to prevent car accidents.

