New York State’s Cutting-Edge Construction Projects of the Near Future

New York State is a leader in the scale of construction projects. At different times, unique buildings were erected on its territory, critical infrastructure facilities were reconstructed, and new residential areas were created. Today, the situation has not changed. Many projects are in the implementation stage, and some are only planned for the near future.

Transform South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT)

New York State will soon implement many construction projects, but the most ambitious is the transformation of SBMT. After all the work is completed, SBMT should become the largest wind port in the USA and complete the next stage of the global Empire Wind program.

Work on updating the terminal began in mid-2017 and will take several years. The infrastructure will be improved during the project’s implementation, and related facilities will undergo significant changes. After completing the set tasks, the state will be even closer to a complete transition to renewable energy sources. This project will also accelerate wind energy development and achieve the planned indicator of 9,000 megawatts per year by 2035.

Thanks to the SBMT update, many jobs will be available shortly. This will partially solve the unemployment problems and allow many state residents to make their efforts to spread wind energy throughout the country.

Sunrise Wind

Another promising energy project is Sunrise Wind. It will allow New York to get a state-of-the-art wind power plant, which is expected to have a capacity of 924 MW. Construction work is planned to be carried out until 2026, after which more than 600 thousand homes of ordinary New York residents will be provided with the necessary amount of electricity.

Sunrise Wind is an ambitious project involving dozens of specialists and several hundred workers. It will create almost 1,000 jobs, positively impacting New York State’s unemployment situation. The project will also increase environmentally friendly energy consumption and accelerate the complete transition to renewable sources.

Sunrise Wind was chosen for construction at a site several dozen kilometers from Montauk Point. The appropriate infrastructure and a substation will be built there, thanks to which the energy received will be transmitted to the state’s existing power grids.

Second Avenue Subway

One of the most anticipated projects is the construction of the Second Avenue Subway. This project involves modernizing the New York subway to reduce the load on some lines. It is planned to be implemented in several stages, the last of which will be completed in 2029. The cost is $17 billion, but this figure is not final and may be revised upwards.

First of all, the creation of the Second Avenue Subway is intended to improve the comfort of residents of East Harlem and several adjacent areas. After the work is completed, it will be possible to relieve the existing lines and make the subway more accessible by public transport.

One of the subway lines will be extended as part of the project. It is also planned to build 3 new stations, each meeting all New York residents’ modern standards and requests. In addition to the listed works, the existing infrastructure at the stations adjacent to the line is expected to be modernized. If the project is fully implemented in 2029, it can improve the quality of public transport and meet the needs of the local population. The Second Avenue Subway is expected to serve nearly 600,000 passengers daily, making it one of the best-performing subways in New York City.

LaGuardia Airport Redevelopment

Built in 1929, the airport has long needed reconstruction. It has been repeatedly criticized for its outdated infrastructure, which, although updated, has not undergone global changes. In connection with the above, the LaGuardia Airport Redevelopment project has become one of the most anticipated. Its implementation is in full swing, and most of the work is expected to be completed in 2025.

The project provides for the construction of a new terminal and the reconstruction of existing ones. In addition, work is planned to improve the transport infrastructure. In particular, the project’s authors want to make room for new parking lots where various vehicles can be placed, including those purchased at online auctions, where wrecked ATVs for sale and other cars are exhibited. The reconstruction will also affect baggage handling systems. They will become more modern, thanks to which they can improve the quality of passenger service.

If the builders implement everything planned, LaGuardia will become the best airport in New York State. It will be able to serve about 35-40 million people a year and remain a modern facility for many years to come.

Greenpoint Landing

This exciting project, implemented in Brooklyn, should become the largest in the state. It can be completed by 2027, but this is only an approximate date that can be adjusted during the work.

The project covers 22 acres of territory and provides for the emergence of 10 residential buildings; the total number of apartments is 5.5 thousand units. In addition, two schools (elementary and middle) will be built in Greenpoint Landing, as well as a place to create a park area. All of this will make it possible to revive the coastal region and accelerate the economic development of Brooklyn.

Newark Terminal A Project

Newark Liberty International Airport is one of the ten busiest airports in the USA. It serves more than 40 million passengers annually and is a leader in air cargo volumes. However, its main drawback is Terminal A. This passenger terminal has long needed modernization, as only then will it be able to cope with the ever-increasing load. A unique reconstruction project was launched, which should be completed by about 2030.

The Terminal A modernization project includes building a larger building to cope with the growing passenger flow. The new terminal will be equipped with advanced security systems that will allow for prompt identification of hazards and swift action to eliminate them. The new terminal will also have more spacious lounges for passengers, increasing their comfort while waiting for flights. The updates will also affect many other aspects related to passenger convenience.

The Newark Terminal A Project includes modernizing the airport itself. According to official documentation, there will be new taxiways. These will complement the existing ones and help reduce delays associated with the increased load on the airport. The area surrounding the airport will also be slightly modified. This will minimize various negative aspects and improve passenger comfort.

Advanced construction projects that are already being implemented or will be implemented shortly will significantly change life in New York. All of these will provide jobs for many people, improve the quality of life, and provide an opportunity to modernize the infrastructure of various cities. In addition, all construction projects will demonstrate the state’s desire to develop and achieve the status of one of the leaders in the United States.

