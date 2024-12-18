Guidelines for Choosing Safe Nursing Homes for Your Loved Ones

When you need to make a decision about finding the place where your elderly loved one is going to spend maybe the rest of his life, it is a big responsibility and probably the hardest decision that you ever had to make. You are fully responsible for finding a safe, caring, and high-quality care facility that will take the best possible care of your senior family member.

Yes, this can be overwhelming, but if you make sure that you check thoroughly every key factor about the facility you are considering choosing, this can give you peace of mind. It will be much easier if you are certain that the facility you chose is going to take care of your loved one and his/her overall well-being.

If you are wondering where to even begin because there are so many things to worry about when choosing a nursing home center, here is a guideline that is going to help you a lot to understand the key factors to consider when making a decision.

Research the Facility’s Reputation

When you begin researching the nursing homes in your area, skip that part where they write about themselves and all the complimentary comments from some users you don’t even know if they exist. You should look exactly the opposite if there is anything negative about the facility.

For example, use state and federal databases to check for violations, complaints, or legal actions taken against the facility you are interested in.

There are websites that provide detailed information about nursing homes. Look for ratings on staffing and health inspections, and you can even compare two facilities if you are indecisive about which one to choose.

When you finish all that, make sure that you find some family members of residents and ask them about their personal experiences. This can be a crucial factor in making your decision.

Visit the Facility in Person

Don’t get thinking that if the facility looks clean, modern, and great in pictures, you don’t need to check it in person. That would be a big mistake! Make sure to visit the nursing home you are considering choosing and see the environment with your own eyes. Pay attention to these 3 key factors:

Cleanliness : Check how maintained the facility is; it is free of unpleasant odors, and check the areas that are not most common for staying to see if the cleanliness level is the same in every room of the facility. Staff Interaction : Pay attention to how staff members are communicating with residents. Are they respectful, kind, and friendly , or are they cold and not very interested in communication more than necessary? Resident Activities : Take a tour around the facility and outdoors as well to see if residents are engaged in activities such as group games, music sessions, or anything relaxing and socializing.

Questions You Must Ask About Staffing

To avoid any inconvenience about the care provided by the staff members, you need to make sure that they are, firstly, qualified for the job, then check the staff-to-resident ratio. Questions that you cannot skip to ask are:

How many registered nurses are on duty at all times? Are staff members trained in handling medical emergencies? How frequently do caregivers check on residents?

Know Your Legal Rights

You need to know that the law requires nursing homes to provide a safe environment and meet federal and state standards for care. If they are not meeting these standards, you must have legal recourse.

If you suspect neglect or abuse in the facility, immediately consult a legal expert from that area.

City/State Avg. Attorney Fee Structure (Typical) Fee Percentage New York City, NY Contingency Basis 33% (varies by case) Los Angeles, CA Contingency Basis 33% (varies by case) Miami, FL Contingency Basis 33% (varies by case) Dallas, TX Contingency Basis 33% (varies by case) Statewide (General) Retainer/Hourly (less common) Varies by attorney

Across most U.S. states, attorney fees for nursing home abuse cases will usually be structured on a contingency basis. This means that the attorney’s payment is a percentage of the settlement/award received. The percentage is usually around 33%, or close to that number. However, you might still find different payment models, so regardless of whether you’re hiring a nursing home attorney in New York City, Dallas, or LA, be sure to know exactly what the terms and conditions of the contract are.

If you do hire a lawyer on a retainer, besides the obvious downside of having to pay upfront, you also need to be cautious, since all expenses and billable hours that exceed the retainer amount will also need to be paid in full.

Regardless of the cost, a legal professional is going to help you to take appropriate action to protect your senior family member, and he will guide you through a complex legal process.

Conclusion

When you are sure that you have checked all the boxes on the list of pros and cons that one facility may have, you are going to feel confident about your choice. Make sure that you are making the right decision for your loved one and that the facility you decide to choose for him/her is safe, welcoming, and caring. If you have any suspicion that something is not right in the facility, skip it immediately because even when you think that absolutely everything is fine, neglect can happen.

If that is the case, make sure to know your legal rights and seek professional help.

[fbcomments url="" width="100%" count="on"]