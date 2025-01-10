Alecstar Set to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sammy’s

Forty years after disbanding, local premier rockers Alecstar will be given a Lifetime Achievement award at this years Sammy’s that are being held on March 6th and 7th The recognition has been a long time coming, but it has finally arrived.

Alecstar was initially formed in the latter part of 1975. However, the main lineup of George Mahoney (drums/lead vocals), Jack Murray (bass/vocals), Dick Murphy (guitar) and Harold Mantor (guitar/vocals) came together in 1978. After a few years on drums, lead singer Mahoney was moved out front. The band went through two more drummers before landing on Binghamton native Tim Sharp.

Alecstar recorded their first single “Taking It Over” on their own Smart Alec label in 1979. It was immediately picked up by newcomers 94Rock and put into heavy rotation. In the spring of 1982 they released their self titled LP. Two years later the band released a highly unique picture disc, which featured a photo of the band underneath a see thru 45rpm vinyl disc.

During the bands tenure, Alecstar has opened for many of the major acts of the day including Boston, Foghat, Eddie Money, Ronnie Montrose, Pat Benetar, The Guess Who, Johnny Winter and others. Alecstar has performed throughout the northeast, Canada and as far away as Florida.

Alecstar has received widespread recognition during their career. They have won most popular band in Syracuse, Utica and the Schenectady-Albany areas. In 1982 the band won a Miller High Life Battle of the Bands contest in Albany. Bands from several major cities entered. Alecstar came away with top honors with their original song “So Long To Hollywood”. Alecstar played its last show as a gigging band in January of 1985.

They reunited in 1998 at the request of WOUR’s Jerry Kraus for the stations 25th anniversary show at the Vernon Downs Racetrack. The event drew over 20,000 people to the daylong event that also featured Paul Rodgers of Free and Bad Company fame, Night Ranger and The Tubes.

In 2003, Alecstar was again asked to reunite for WOUR’s 30th anniversary at the Turning Stone Casino showroom with progressive rockers 805. The show was a huge success, selling out in a record four weeks. The following year Alecstar reached out to the New York Flyers, who had not performed together since 1987. The result was another sold out twin bill. The same year they released a DVD appropriately titled “Then and Now” that was cultivated from live performances from back in the day and the first two reunions. The show with the Flyers was so well received, that two more followed. In between the Turning Stone shows Alecstar opened for the Bacon Brothers in front of a crowd of over 10,000 people at the Taste of Syracuse. The bands new CD “Full Circle” with both classic Alecstar and new material, debuted the very same day.

Alecstar has not played together since 2009. The invitation to re-unite one last time for their Lifetime Achievement Award comes with both joy and sadness. Guitarist Harold Mantor was tragically struck while crossing the street and killed early last year. When vocalist Mahoney was asked what receiving the award meant, especially in light of Mantor’s passing, he replied “I am humbled to receive the award, especially after all these years. I know I speak for all the guys when I say that it’s such an honor to be recognized for the music we made together, especially in our hometown. I know that our brother Harold would have loved to be part of this. He had such a huge impact on the band’s sound. Harold was a great influence not only on us, but on so many other players in the Syracuse area music scene. We will miss him, but his memory will always be with us in the recordings that we made and the many great times that we shared together.”

Alecstar will be doing a live interview and performance on 9WSYR’s Bridge Street show on the morning of March 7th at 10am. That night they will close out this year’s Sammy Award Show with a mini-set of their original songs. Ticket information can be obtained through the Sammy’s website at www.syracuseareamusic.com For a more detailed history and photos of Alecstar, visit their website at www.alecstar.com