6 Most Popular Games Ported From PC to Smartphone

There are thousands of games available on PC, yet more and more people prefer gaming on their smartphones. But why settle for just mobile games? Developers understand this and have been regularly porting PC games to Android and iOS. So, which of these releases are the best today?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The game transports you 861. The protagonist must join the Hidden Ones to help them gain influence in Baghdad. Together, you’ll embark on a journey from a pickpocket to a professional assassin.

The gameplay is a mix of stealth, parkour, and epic battles. But when has Assassin’s Creed been any different? The game offers an open world with vast territories, providing lengthy gameplay — about 20 hours for the main story, even if you skip the side missions! However, it’s best not to rush past them as they grant useful upgrades for weapons and new abilities. You can also find these bonuses yourself by sending out your eagle companion.

Ubisoft did a decent job with the port. There are many opportunities hidden in Assassin’s Creed, but to access them, you must navigate virtual buttons that can obscure a significant part of the gameplay. Another catch is that this port is available only on iOS. And even then, it runs smoothly only on the latest iPhone with its powerful processor. Even with that, expect frame rate drops and graphics that don’t quite match the original.

Wreckfest Mobile

Wreckfest is a thrilling game with excellent graphics and physics, which will appeal to you if you are into online betting because it’s concentrating on one of the best sports — racing. It’s no surprise, given that the developers also created the first two parts of FlatOut. As you race, you’ll encounter numerous destructible elements on the track. Vehicles can take damage and even break down completely. Available vehicles include a bus, a combine harvester, and even a lawnmower, though these are only for specific missions. Most races use standard sedans.

This game is perfect for fans of high-speed racing. It generates plenty of extreme and exciting moments. Up to 15 opponents can race alongside you in any given event. The controls are simplified, but not so much that you’re only steering, which is why the interface can clutter the screen. You can resolve this issue by connecting a game controller.

To enjoy Wreckfest Mobile, you need a high frame rate. As a result, this game requires a powerful smartphone, at least if you don’t want to lower the graphics settings too much.

Skul: The Hero Slayer

If Assassin’s Creed impresses with its modern graphics, Skul: The Hero Slayer embraces a retro 8-bit style. This roguelike platformer follows the protagonist as he tries to save the demon kingdom. Yes, you’re playing on the side of evil! In fact, the character you control isn’t even a hero, but a villain. Demons are under attack by humans, who have captured their king. Your mission is to rescue him from captivity.

Skul: The Hero Slayer boasts numerous locations. As you progress, your character levels up. Initially, even the first boss is challenging, but as you gain new skills, the game becomes more manageable. This is done by finding skulls from other creatures, granting new abilities that can dramatically change your combat style.

Gunfire Reborn

Prepare yourself for randomly generated levels. This means no two levels are the same, as they are created by automatic generation. In Gunfire Reborn, you’ll battle various enemies — monsters, mutants, and other creatures. The game allows you to choose from several heroes, each with unique skills and weapons.

As you progress, you’ll upgrade your character, find resources, and unlock new weapons. With over a hundred types of weapons, it’s hard to imagine someone feeling under-equipped. From plasma-shooting gloves to crossbows, machine guns, flamethrowers, and more, there’s a vast arsenal to explore. The most powerful weapons are essential for defeating bosses, which you’ll find in secret rooms. Defeating them rewards you with scrolls that grant effects to aid you in future battles.

Company of Heroes

Company of Heroes has been fully ported to Android and iOS. However, there aren’t any significant enhancements, meaning the graphics may seem a bit outdated, particularly in 3D models. That said, the interface has been improved, and the buttons look much better than in the original.

The game is set during World War II, and you take on the role of a commander leading your army across various locations. The factions include the US, USSR, UK, and Germany. The strategy game became popular due to its extensive tactical options. Players also appreciated the fact that each nation in Company of Heroes has unique units and machinery. The objectives vary as well. For example, one faction may have a mission to infiltrate enemy territory with only a single squad.

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm

An interactive story where you play as a young girl named Chloe. Her father died in a car accident shortly before the start of the game. Devastated, Chloe starts drinking and skipping school. Her best friend, who might have helped her, has left town. Chloe befriends another girl, leading to unpredictable events.

This is the second game in the Life is Strange series, but it’s a prequel, so you won’t have supernatural powers like rewinding time. Instead, Chloe has the gift of persuasion. You must choose the right responses within a limited time. If you don’t respond quickly, the dialogue won’t end in Chloe’s favor. This game will appeal to those who enjoy story-driven experiences. While there isn’t much exploration, there are frequent dialogues to engage in. However, it doesn’t fall into the genre of a typical visual novel.

[fbcomments url="" width="100%" count="on"]