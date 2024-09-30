3 Most Popular Golden Visa Programs in EU

Business development depends on many conditions, one of which is contacts with partners. For travel and business meetings, a visa is required, the processing of which (sometimes) takes too much time. It is to this request of wealthy foreigners that countries around the world response and offer an easy way to naturalization.

The basis of the proposal is the exchange of capital for the desired advantages – a loyal taxation system, free crossing of borders and others. Finding the right solution is not easy, but the opportunity to obtain a Portugal Golden Visa is worth special attention. A review of the best options in Europe helps to learn how to make investments and achieve the goal.

Portugal Golden Visa Program

The attractiveness of the program is explained by the proposed benefits. The developed country is known for its tourism, quality service and unique culture. It is impossible to evaluate the proposed features right away, and the permission from the government is a great opportunity to get the desired chance.

Foreigners who have fulfilled their obligations under the Portugal program receive resident status. For an investor, this means that:

minimum documents are required for travel;

after 5 years of residency, you can become a citizen;

expansion of sales markets does not require effort.

In order to obtain an official residence permit, it is necessary to fulfill the conditions of the government’s residence by investment in EU initiative. The size of the investment is from 250,000 euros, and the scope of use varies from the creation of a company to the purchase of shares of venture capital funds.

Keeping the permit is quite simple: it is enough to stay in the country for 7 days a year. For citizenship registration, the process will be even simpler, since the interested investor has already passed a preliminary check and proven good faith. However, you must pass the language test and save the investment to meet the criteria.

Spain Golden Visa Program

For those entrepreneurs looking for a program without residency requirements, Golden Visa Spain is available. You can make a request after reaching the age of majority and fulfilling additional conditions (financial independence, contribution to the economy, absence of criminal records). The check takes up to six months, so you don’t have to wait long for the government’s response.

The list of advantages of the GNP includes visa-free travel, the opportunity to do business and obtain a permanent residence permit. In addition, the resident can add dependent parents to the application. The cost of participation starts from 500,000 euros for the purchase of real estate.

In general, there are three investment options: bank deposit, real estate and business. The final price of participation depends on the choice. In addition, the main applicant pays for application processing, information verification and administrative services. The decision can be obtained by mail or in person at the consulate (embassy).

Greece Golden Visa Program

Sunny Greece hospitably welcomes foreigners who want to get a residence permit. Several investment options are available to wealthy entrepreneurs, including the purchase of real estate. This difference interests the modern migrant. To participate in this attractive program, you need:

Determine the method of investment. The program offers to make a contribution to real estate or buy bonds. These options are attractive because the payback period does not exceed 7 years. Pass a preliminary check. Accredited agents help prepare documents and complete the application. Their services will be needed by investors who are interested in receiving GNP quickly. To contribute. The size of the investment is from 250,000 euros, which distinguishes the offer among the sought-after EU Golden visa programs. Added applicants (wife, parents) are exempt from capital contribution.

The recipient of the visa has the right to visit the Schengen zone without additional documents. In addition, after 7 years of permanent residence, it will be possible to obtain citizenship. However, you will not have to give up your existing passport: Greece is open to investors with dual citizenship.

Bottom Line

The opportunity to get a Hungary Golden Visa for traveling in Europe looks no less attractive, but popular programs have a number of important advantages:

the term of existence of proposals for wealthy entrepreneurs is more than 10 years;

comfort is ensured thanks to the developed infrastructure;

it’s an easy way to enter new markets outside your home country.

You can get information about the conditions of the European golden visa from an official representative and an accredited agent. The latter advises, provides recommendations and helps to go through the path of naturalization. The opportunity to compare several investment options to choose the most profitable is available during cooperation.

The search for the best offer should be based on your wishes and expectations. Since the purchase of real estate is not provided for by all programs, the payback period should be estimated. You can find this information in open sources.

Thanks to the differences in the offers, it is possible to check them for compliance with personal requirements. The cost of participation, the return period, and the ability to add other family members to the application are part of what the selected programs provide. Travel without prior processing of documents is the advantage that stimulates the growth of demand.

