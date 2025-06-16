Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidates for the 2025 NFL Preseason

The 2025 NFL preseason, beginning in August, is where up-and-coming players get their opportunity to shine and the coaches to test their strategies for the upcoming season.

In rosters that are talent-heavy, second-year players and injury returners are the guys who usually turn out to be game-changers. Here we’ll list five sleepers that have all the potential to blow up, based on their career numbers and the time they will get to play in preseason games.

Bears’ Sophomore Wideout Set to Soar

Chicago Bears second-year wideout Rome Odunze is poised to take advantage of a new offense.

Odunze, a ninth overall pick in 2024, recorded 734 yards and three touchdowns on 53 catches as a rookie while playing behind veteran Keenan Allen and DJ Moore. With Allen no longer in the picture, and new head coach Ben Johnson bringing in a pass-happy offense. This kind of opportunity can really help turn careers around, and with them, the players' fantasy stats.

Odunze’s role as an explosive downfield threat is growing with 1.55 yards per route run in 2024, suggesting latent upside. Preseason games will have Odunze operating in three-wide configurations, where his 4.33-second 40-yard speed needs to stretch defenses apart, particularly with quarterback Caleb Williams, who developed to a 74.9% completion rate late in 2024.

Chiefs’ Receiver Set to Make a Comeback

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice, a second-round pick in 2023, was on a WR1 path prior to his Week 4 ACL injury in 2024.

In three full games last season, he had 24 receptions for 288 yards, which paced the NFL in receptions and was second in yards. His totals through his career are 103 receptions for 1,226 yards and seven touchdowns in 20 games.

Since the Chiefs are being careful with his rehabilitation, preseason reps will be huge for Rice to demonstrate he’s returned to full strength. Look for him to take over short and intermediate routes, using his 30% target market share from early 2024 to remind Patrick Mahomes why he was his favorite target.

The Steelers’ Workhorse

Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-year tailback Jaylen Warren will be the top back in the absence of Najee Harris.

Warren accumulated 511 rushing yards on 104 carries (4.9 yards per contest) and 894 receiving yards throughout his career despite missing two games with knee and back issues in 2024. His 784 rushing yards for 2023 were a personal best. The Steelers’ absence of early-round running back draft picks says volumes for Warren to receive 20-25 touches per game.

Preseason play will unveil his dual-threat skills, namely in the passing game, when going against defenses probing Pittsburgh’s quarterback mystery.

Colts’ Edge Rusher Poised to Wreak Havoc

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Laiatu Latu, a 2024 first-rounder, flew under the radar as a rookie with four sacks and a 72.1 PFF pass-rush grade on a 54% snap share.

Now that veteran Dayo Odeyingbo is no longer around, Latu’s workload is increasing under new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, whose aggressive defense is a match for Latu’s fast first step.

Preseason skirmishes will pit Latu against Samson Ebukam, who sat out 2024 with an Achilles tendon injury, as he goes about proving himself as a pressure creator versus starting tackles. His collegiate pedigree (12.5 sacks in 2023 at UCLA) indicates he may develop into a Trey Hendrickson-esque presence.

Bills’ Veteran Linebacker Returns

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, in his ninth year as a veteran, is back after playing injured the previous two seasons and being held to 544 snaps.

Prior to a 2023 leg injury and a 2024 late return, Milano was an elite-level linebacker, posting an 86.3 PFF grade in a 2024 wild-card game. His career numbers are 486 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 40 passes defended. With Buffalo’s safety room depleted, Milano’s coverage ability and blitzing possibilities will be on full display in the preseason, where he’ll lead a defense that’s relying on his playmaking to combat high-scoring offenses.

Potential to Succeed this August

The 2025 preseason is a testing ground for these players.

Odunze will capitalize on Chicago’s upgraded offensive line to rack up the targets. Rice’s compatibility with Mahomes is something that will be tested in minimal reps to ensure his knee is resilient. Warren’s expanded role will show his adaptability in Pittsburgh’s run-based offense. Latu’s pass-rush repetitions will be the sign that he is set up to dominate, and Milano’s return will stabilize Buffalo’s defense.

These below-the-radar players, with their mix of youth, recovery, and opportunity, are going to open eyes before the regular season begins.