South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Attorney nobody anticipates getting hurt at work.

Nobody anticipates getting hurt at work. When you have medical bills to pay, a family to support, and lost income, it can be particularly challenging to focus on getting better as an injured worker. You can feel more at rest if you have a skilled South Carolina Workers Compensation Attorney. An attorney fights the insurance companies for reimbursement on your behalf for missed income, medical costs, and other expenditures linked to your work-related accident, in addition to managing the stress, deadlines, and paperwork of filing and pursuing a workers’ compensation claim.

Workers’ compensation insurance is offered by a company or their insurance provider to cover medical and salary benefits for workers hurt on the job In many situations, it also enables the firm to continue operating.

Does a Workers’ Compensation Claim for Workplace Injuries Consider Fault?

In South Carolina, workers’ compensation is known by a variety of names. Whatever the name, workers’ compensation insurance helps shield companies and injured workers from monetary damages in the event that an employee is hurt on the job. You need to know what your employer’s workman’s compensation insurance covers after suffering an injury at work. For what do you anticipate receiving payment? Let’s go over the fundamentals here, but an expert workers’ compensation lawyer can help you figure out which benefits apply to your case.

You are legally entitled to all medical care that is “likely to lessen your disability.” Your medical costs, such as prescription drugs, medical equipment, surgery, hospital stays, and prosthetic devices, will typically be covered by workers’ compensation benefits. It might even cover the cost of your transportation to and from medical care.

In accordance with South Carolina’s workers’ compensation regulations, you have two options: either fill out Form 50, which asks the Workers’ Compensation Committee to determine whether you are eligible for a second opinion, or ask the insurance company for one. After that, you will have to appear at a hearing and provide proof that you require a second opinion. A workers’ compensation attorney can assist you with completing the paperwork and obtaining the proof required by South Carolina state law.

When an injury at work requires an employee to miss more than seven days of work, they are eligible to receive temporary total disability compensation. You won’t get paid for the first seven days until you’ve missed fourteen days of work. According to the law, you are entitled to two thirds (66 and 2/3%) of your average weekly pay, but not more than the highest amount that the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce determines each year. Your average weekly income also takes into account the wages you received from previous jobs you held with other employers.

Injured workers may occasionally be released by a doctor to resume light duties or work. You are eligible for workers’ compensation benefits equal to two-thirds of the difference between your pre-injury wage and your new reduced wage if you return to work but your income has decreased (due to fewer hours worked or a lower hourly rate).

Conclusion

Many applicants for workers’ compensation are unsure of what to anticipate from the process. As a result, these expectations may be completely off. In actuality, workers’ compensation should enable you to avoid significant costs and, if feasible, reach the point of recovery; if not, it should enable you to avoid financial troubles in the event that you are unable to return to work.