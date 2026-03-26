Close Menu
    Lifestyle

    New York’s Interstate Design Saves an Estimated 42 Lives a Year Compared to the National Average

    SNT StaffBy No Comments5 Mins Read1 Views

    KEY HIGHLIGHTS

    • If New York’s interstates performed at only the national average fatal rollover rate, the state would see about 58 fatal crashes per year.
    • New York outperforms every Sun Belt state by a wide margin: Florida records 86.2 fatal rollovers per year on roads that carry twice as many miles, while Texas averages 139.2.
    • 43 of the 50 states post a higher fatal interstate rollover rate than New York, despite carrying less traffic.

    New York’s interstate network is one of the most heavily traveled in the country, absorbing over 113 billion vehicle miles annually. Yet federal crash data from 2019 to 2023 shows the state averages just 15.8 fatal rollover crashes per year, a figure so far below the national average that, if replicated at the typical U.S. rate, New York’s roads would produce about 42 additional deaths every single year.

     

    The study conducted by Grigor Law Injury & Car Accident Lawyers draws on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System records from 2019 to 2023 for interstate rollover crashes. Rates use Federal Highway Administration vehicle-miles-traveled data to rank states from safest to most dangerous.

    New York Among the Ten Safest States Nationally

    Rank

    State

    Fatal Rollover Rate per 100M VMT

    Total Crashes (2019-2023)

    1

    Hawaii

    0.01

    6

    2

    New York

    0.01

    79

    3

    New Jersey

    0.02

    68

    4

    Minnesota

    0.02

    53

    5

    Maine

    0.02

    15

    6

    Maryland

    0.02

    65

    7

    Wisconsin

    0.03

    81

    8

    New Hampshire

    0.03

    17

    9

    Delaware

    0.03

    13

    10

    Indiana

    0.03

    117

     

    New York’s precise rate of 0.01389 places it second nationally, just behind Hawaii at 0.01188, with New Jersey trailing at 0.01830. Seventy-nine fatal crashes across five years on one of America’s most heavily traveled networks is an outcome no comparable state matches. Indiana, at rank 10, recorded 117 crashes over the same period on a lower annual volume.

    What New York’s Rate Means in Real Terms

    Scenario

    Fatal Rate per 100M VMT

    Projected Annual Fatalities in NY

    vs. Actual NY Figure

    New York (Actual)

    0.014

    15.8

    If NY performed at the national median

    0.044

    ~49.6

    +33.8 per year

    If NY performed at the national average

    0.051

    ~58.3

    +42.5 per year

    If NY performed at Wyoming’s rate

    0.192

    ~218.5

    +202.7 per year

     

    Applied over five years, the gap between New York’s actual performance and the national average translates to an estimated 212 fewer fatal rollover crashes. Even against the more modest national median, the state avoids roughly 169 additional deaths over the same period. 

    Looking at the Study, Chrissy Grigoropoulos, Founder of Grigor Law Injury & Car Accident Lawyers, commented:

    “The lives-saved calculation is the most direct way to understand what New York’s safety record actually means. Forty-two fewer fatal rollover crashes per year is not an abstraction; it is real people who made it home. What makes New York instructive is that it achieves this on one of America’s highest-traffic interstate systems, which tells you the result is not accidental. It is the product of how roads are built and governed, and it is a model other states should actively study.” 

    New York vs. Sun Belt States

    State

    Annual VMT (millions)

    Avg Annual Fatal Rollovers

    Fatal Rate per 100M VMT

    National Rank

    New York

    113,756

    15.8

    0.014

    2 (Safest)

    North Carolina

    117,638

    36.2

    0.031

    11

    Florida

    223,820

    86.2

    0.039

    21

    Georgia

    124,998

    48.4

    0.039

    22

    Alabama

    71,094

    33.2

    0.047

    29

    South Carolina

    57,837

    27.2

    0.047

    31

    Texas

    285,013

    139.2

    0.049

    32

    Louisiana

    53,307

    26.4

    0.050

    34

    Tennessee

    81,701

    45.0

    0.055

    37

    Every Sun Belt state in the dataset records a higher fatal rollover rate than New York, and most by a substantial margin. Florida carries nearly twice New York’s interstate traffic, yet averages 86.2 fatal rollovers per year, a rate 2.77 times higher. Texas, with 285,013 million VMT, averages 139.2 annual fatalities at a rate 3.52 times New York’s. South Carolina and Alabama, both carrying less than two-thirds of New York’s traffic volume, still post rates over three times higher. 

    43 States Carry Less Traffic Than New York — and Post Worse Rates

    State

    Annual VMT (millions)

    Fatal Rate per 100M VMT

    National Rank

    Rate vs. New York

    New York

    113,756

    0.014

    2

    Pennsylvania

    98,714

    0.035

    19

    2.6x higher

    Michigan

    95,931

    0.031

    12

    2.2x higher

    Virginia

    82,291

    0.044

    27

    3.2x higher

    Tennessee

    81,701

    0.055

    37

    4.0x higher

    Missouri

    78,402

    0.052

    35

    3.8x higher

    Colorado

    53,141

    0.081

    45

    5.8x higher

    Nevada

    27,305

    0.071

    44

    5.1x higher

    Wyoming

    9,990

    0.192

    50

    13.8x higher

    The data dismantles the assumption that lower traffic volume equals lower risk. Wyoming carries less than nine percent of New York’s annual vehicle miles yet records a fatal rollover rate nearly 14 times higher. Colorado handles less than half of New York’s traffic and still posts a rate 5.8 times worse. Even neighboring Pennsylvania, a large northeastern state with a similar climate and comparable infrastructure vintage, logs a rate 2.6 times New York’s despite carrying 13 percent less traffic. 

     

    Methodology

    This analysis used the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System to identify all fatal crashes from 2019 through 2023 on Interstate Highway System routes involving a rollover. Interstate vehicle miles traveled for the same period were sourced from FHWA Highway Statistics and averaged across the five-year window. The primary metric, fatal interstate rollover crash rate per 100 million VMT, was calculated as average annual fatal crashes divided by average annual VMT multiplied by 100,000,000. All 50 states are ranked 1 (safest) to 50 (most dangerous) on this basis.

    Data Sources

    About Grigor Law Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

    Grigor Law Injury & Car Accident Lawyers is New York’s premier all-injury law firm, focusing on car crashes and serious injury cases. The firm pairs courtroom experience with independent traffic safety research to inform the public and support safer roads. 

     

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.