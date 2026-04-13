Key Findings
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New York’s advertising heartland is waking up to generative engine optimization. With 1,630 monthly searches and a per-capita rate of 8.10, the state ranks second nationally by volume, running nearly 80% above the national median. Its dense ecosystem of agencies, media giants, and performance marketers isn’t just aware of GEO; it’s actively researching it, turning professional density into measurable digital momentum.
The study conducted by SeoProfy analyzed Google Keyword Planner data across all 50 states in April 2026, tracking 10 GEO-related terms and normalizing results per 100,000 residents for fair comparison. Search volume reflects research interest, not confirmed adoption, a snapshot of Google activity, not a long-term trend.
New York GEO Search Term Breakdown: Monthly Volume by Keyword
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Search Term
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Monthly Searches (NY)
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Share of NY Total
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AI SEO
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590
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36.2%
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Generative Engine Optimization
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480
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29.4%
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Answer Engine Optimization
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210
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12.9%
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LLM SEO
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140
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8.6%
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AI Search Optimization
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90
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5.5%
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GEO Marketing
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70
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4.3%
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Optimize for AI Search
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20
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1.2%
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Optimize for ChatGPT
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10
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0.6%
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Search Generative Experience Optimization
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10
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0.6%
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SEO for AI Tools
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10
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0.6%
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TOTAL
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1,630
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100%
AI SEO and generative engine optimization alone account for nearly two-thirds of New York’s GEO searches, reflecting sharp professional intent rather than broad exploration. The remaining eight terms share just 34.4%, pointing to a mature practitioner base already fluent in GEO vocabulary and searching with precision.
Expert Commentary
Looking at the study, Andrii Shum, Head of SEO from SeoProfy commented:
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“New York’s position as both the second-highest absolute volume market and a top-ten per-capita market is the clearest signal that GEO adoption is being driven by professional community density rather than population size. The city’s concentration of agencies, in-house marketing teams, and performance-focused brands creates an environment where new optimization disciplines spread quickly through professional networks. Marketers in New York who are still on the sideline of GEO risk falling behind as the competitive window closes faster here than almost anywhere else in the country.”
New York vs. Key Competitor States: Per-Capita GEO Research Intensity
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State
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Searches per 100k
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Total Monthly Searches
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Population (2026)
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National Rank
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New York
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8.10
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1,630
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20,127,000
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7
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Virginia
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9.59
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860
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8,964,220
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4
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California
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6.92
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2,760
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39,896,400
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9
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Texas
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3.27
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1,060
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32,416,700
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36
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Florida
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3.62
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880
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24,306,900
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31
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New Jersey
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5.03
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490
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9,743,270
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20
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Pennsylvania
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3.56
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470
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13,200,800
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32
New York outpaces every major population state on GEO per-capita intensity, clocking 8.10 against California’s 6.92, Texas’s 3.27, and Florida’s 3.62, generating 59% of California’s volume at half the population. Its edge over neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, combined with its media, finance, and ad-industry density, confirms that the professional ecosystem drives GEO adoption far more than population scale.
New York Within the Northeast: Regional GEO Research Leadership
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State
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Searches per 100k
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Total Monthly Searches
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Population (2026)
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National Rank
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Vermont
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13.89
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90
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648,063
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1
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New York
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8.10
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1,630
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20,127,000
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7
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Delaware
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6.46
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70
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1,082,900
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10
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New Hampshire
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6.33
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90
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1,422,700
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12
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Massachusetts
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5.91
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430
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7,275,380
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14
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Rhode Island
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5.31
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60
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1,130,070
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19
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New Jersey
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5.03
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490
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9,743,270
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20
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Maine
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4.94
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70
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1,415,740
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21
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Connecticut
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4.55
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170
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3,739,160
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24
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Pennsylvania
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3.56
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470
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13,200,800
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32
New York commands 45.7% of all Northeast GEO search volume, more than triple Massachusetts and 70% ahead of New Jersey and Pennsylvania combined. It’s the only Northeast state ranking nationally in both volume and per-capita intensity, making it the undisputed GEO hub of the eastern corridor.
New York National Positioning: Dual-Ranking Market Performance
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Metric
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New York
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National Context
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Per-Capita Rank (out of 50 states)
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7th
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Top 14% nationally
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Absolute Volume Rank (out of 50 states)
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2nd
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Only behind California
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Monthly Searches per 100k Residents
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8.10
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79.94% above national median
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Total Monthly GEO Searches
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1,630
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10.1% of all national volume
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Share of Northeast Regional Volume
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45.7%
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Dominant regional leader
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Per-Capita vs. California
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17.1% higher
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Outperforms the largest US state
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Per-Capita vs. Texas
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148% higher
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More than double Texas intensity
New York holds 10.1% of national GEO search volume while representing just 6% of the U.S. population, with per-capita intensity running 148% above Texas. Its advertising and media density has created a structurally distinct market, one where professional concentration is compounding into a clear first-mover advantage.
Methodology
The study analyzes Google Keyword Planner data for 10 GEO-related search terms across all 50 states in April 2026, normalizing results per 100,000 residents using 2026 population figures sourced from World Population Review. Search volume reflects research interest, not confirmed adoption. It is a single snapshot of Google activity, not a long-term trend.
Data Sources
Google Keyword Planner: https://ads.google.com/home/tools/keyword-planner/
Research Dataset: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Emom1TZEDlgIfjMWpJVKdv3UxMnLexIfDFv8BWUNHzc/edit?gid=0#gid=0
Study by: https://seoprofy.com/
About SeoProfy
SeoProfy is a digital marketing research firm dedicated to helping marketing leaders navigate AI-driven search optimization. The firm provides research-backed insights and strategic guidance to help organizations understand generative engine optimization trends and adapt SEO expertise for the AI-search era. SeoProfy operates under principles of transparency, making all research available for journalistic scrutiny and independent validation.