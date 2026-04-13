Key Findings

New York commands 10.1% of all national GEO search volume with 1,630 monthly searches, ranking 2nd in absolute volume while placing 7th per capita, making it one of only four states that appear in both the national top-10 by volume and top-10 by per-capita intensity.

At 8.10 searches per 100,000 residents, New York sits 79.94% above the national median and outperforms California, Texas, and Florida on a per-capita basis despite being smaller in population than each.

AI SEO alone drives 36.2% of all New York GEO-related queries (590 searches), with just two search terms, AI SEO and generative engine optimization, accounting for 65.6% of the state’s total monthly search activity in this category.

New York’s advertising heartland is waking up to generative engine optimization. With 1,630 monthly searches and a per-capita rate of 8.10, the state ranks second nationally by volume, running nearly 80% above the national median. Its dense ecosystem of agencies, media giants, and performance marketers isn’t just aware of GEO; it’s actively researching it, turning professional density into measurable digital momentum.

The study conducted by SeoProfy analyzed Google Keyword Planner data across all 50 states in April 2026, tracking 10 GEO-related terms and normalizing results per 100,000 residents for fair comparison. Search volume reflects research interest, not confirmed adoption, a snapshot of Google activity, not a long-term trend.

New York GEO Search Term Breakdown: Monthly Volume by Keyword

Search Term Monthly Searches (NY) Share of NY Total AI SEO 590 36.2% Generative Engine Optimization 480 29.4% Answer Engine Optimization 210 12.9% LLM SEO 140 8.6% AI Search Optimization 90 5.5% GEO Marketing 70 4.3% Optimize for AI Search 20 1.2% Optimize for ChatGPT 10 0.6% Search Generative Experience Optimization 10 0.6% SEO for AI Tools 10 0.6% TOTAL 1,630 100%

AI SEO and generative engine optimization alone account for nearly two-thirds of New York’s GEO searches, reflecting sharp professional intent rather than broad exploration. The remaining eight terms share just 34.4%, pointing to a mature practitioner base already fluent in GEO vocabulary and searching with precision.

Expert Commentary

Looking at the study, Andrii Shum, Head of SEO from SeoProfy commented:

“New York’s position as both the second-highest absolute volume market and a top-ten per-capita market is the clearest signal that GEO adoption is being driven by professional community density rather than population size. The city’s concentration of agencies, in-house marketing teams, and performance-focused brands creates an environment where new optimization disciplines spread quickly through professional networks. Marketers in New York who are still on the sideline of GEO risk falling behind as the competitive window closes faster here than almost anywhere else in the country.”

New York vs. Key Competitor States: Per-Capita GEO Research Intensity

State Searches per 100k Total Monthly Searches Population (2026) National Rank New York 8.10 1,630 20,127,000 7 Virginia 9.59 860 8,964,220 4 California 6.92 2,760 39,896,400 9 Texas 3.27 1,060 32,416,700 36 Florida 3.62 880 24,306,900 31 New Jersey 5.03 490 9,743,270 20 Pennsylvania 3.56 470 13,200,800 32

New York outpaces every major population state on GEO per-capita intensity, clocking 8.10 against California’s 6.92, Texas’s 3.27, and Florida’s 3.62, generating 59% of California’s volume at half the population. Its edge over neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, combined with its media, finance, and ad-industry density, confirms that the professional ecosystem drives GEO adoption far more than population scale.

New York Within the Northeast: Regional GEO Research Leadership

State Searches per 100k Total Monthly Searches Population (2026) National Rank Vermont 13.89 90 648,063 1 New York 8.10 1,630 20,127,000 7 Delaware 6.46 70 1,082,900 10 New Hampshire 6.33 90 1,422,700 12 Massachusetts 5.91 430 7,275,380 14 Rhode Island 5.31 60 1,130,070 19 New Jersey 5.03 490 9,743,270 20 Maine 4.94 70 1,415,740 21 Connecticut 4.55 170 3,739,160 24 Pennsylvania 3.56 470 13,200,800 32

New York commands 45.7% of all Northeast GEO search volume, more than triple Massachusetts and 70% ahead of New Jersey and Pennsylvania combined. It’s the only Northeast state ranking nationally in both volume and per-capita intensity, making it the undisputed GEO hub of the eastern corridor.

New York National Positioning: Dual-Ranking Market Performance

Metric New York National Context Per-Capita Rank (out of 50 states) 7th Top 14% nationally Absolute Volume Rank (out of 50 states) 2nd Only behind California Monthly Searches per 100k Residents 8.10 79.94% above national median Total Monthly GEO Searches 1,630 10.1% of all national volume Share of Northeast Regional Volume 45.7% Dominant regional leader Per-Capita vs. California 17.1% higher Outperforms the largest US state Per-Capita vs. Texas 148% higher More than double Texas intensity

New York holds 10.1% of national GEO search volume while representing just 6% of the U.S. population, with per-capita intensity running 148% above Texas. Its advertising and media density has created a structurally distinct market, one where professional concentration is compounding into a clear first-mover advantage.

Methodology

The study analyzes Google Keyword Planner data for 10 GEO-related search terms across all 50 states in April 2026, normalizing results per 100,000 residents using 2026 population figures sourced from World Population Review. Search volume reflects research interest, not confirmed adoption. It is a single snapshot of Google activity, not a long-term trend.

Data Sources

Google Keyword Planner: https://ads.google.com/home/tools/keyword-planner/

Research Dataset: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Emom1TZEDlgIfjMWpJVKdv3UxMnLexIfDFv8BWUNHzc/edit?gid=0#gid=0

Study by: https://seoprofy.com/

About SeoProfy

SeoProfy is a digital marketing research firm dedicated to helping marketing leaders navigate AI-driven search optimization. The firm provides research-backed insights and strategic guidance to help organizations understand generative engine optimization trends and adapt SEO expertise for the AI-search era. SeoProfy operates under principles of transparency, making all research available for journalistic scrutiny and independent validation.