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    New York Ranks #7 Among U.S. States Exploring Generative Engine Optimization

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    Key Findings

    • New York commands 10.1% of all national GEO search volume with 1,630 monthly searches, ranking 2nd in absolute volume while placing 7th per capita, making it one of only four states that appear in both the national top-10 by volume and top-10 by per-capita intensity.
    • At 8.10 searches per 100,000 residents, New York sits 79.94% above the national median and outperforms California, Texas, and Florida on a per-capita basis despite being smaller in population than each.
    • AI SEO alone drives 36.2% of all New York GEO-related queries (590 searches), with just two search terms, AI SEO and generative engine optimization, accounting for 65.6% of the state’s total monthly search activity in this category.

     

    New York’s advertising heartland is waking up to generative engine optimization. With 1,630 monthly searches and a per-capita rate of 8.10, the state ranks second nationally by volume, running nearly 80% above the national median. Its dense ecosystem of agencies, media giants, and performance marketers isn’t just aware of GEO; it’s actively researching it, turning professional density into measurable digital momentum.

     

    The study conducted by SeoProfy analyzed Google Keyword Planner data across all 50 states in April 2026, tracking 10 GEO-related terms and normalizing results per 100,000 residents for fair comparison. Search volume reflects research interest, not confirmed adoption, a snapshot of Google activity, not a long-term trend.

     

    New York GEO Search Term Breakdown: Monthly Volume by Keyword

    Search Term

    Monthly Searches (NY)

    Share of NY Total

    AI SEO

    590

    36.2%

    Generative Engine Optimization

    480

    29.4%

    Answer Engine Optimization

    210

    12.9%

    LLM SEO

    140

    8.6%

    AI Search Optimization

    90

    5.5%

    GEO Marketing

    70

    4.3%

    Optimize for AI Search

    20

    1.2%

    Optimize for ChatGPT 

    10

    0.6%

    Search Generative Experience Optimization

    10

    0.6%

    SEO for AI Tools

    10

    0.6%

    TOTAL

    1,630

    100%

     

    AI SEO and generative engine optimization alone account for nearly two-thirds of New York’s GEO searches, reflecting sharp professional intent rather than broad exploration. The remaining eight terms share just 34.4%, pointing to a mature practitioner base already fluent in GEO vocabulary and searching with precision.

     

    Expert Commentary

    Looking at the study, Andrii Shum, Head of SEO from SeoProfy commented:

    “New York’s position as both the second-highest absolute volume market and a top-ten per-capita market is the clearest signal that GEO adoption is being driven by professional community density rather than population size. The city’s concentration of agencies, in-house marketing teams, and performance-focused brands creates an environment where new optimization disciplines spread quickly through professional networks. Marketers in New York who are still on the sideline of GEO risk falling behind as the competitive window closes faster here than almost anywhere else in the country.”

     

    New York vs. Key Competitor States: Per-Capita GEO Research Intensity

    State

    Searches per 100k

    Total Monthly Searches

    Population (2026)

    National Rank

    New York

    8.10

    1,630

    20,127,000

    7

    Virginia

    9.59

    860

    8,964,220

    4

    California

    6.92

    2,760

    39,896,400

    9

    Texas

    3.27

    1,060

    32,416,700

    36

    Florida

    3.62

    880

    24,306,900

    31

    New Jersey

    5.03

    490

    9,743,270

    20

    Pennsylvania

    3.56

    470

    13,200,800

    32

     

    New York outpaces every major population state on GEO per-capita intensity, clocking 8.10 against California’s 6.92, Texas’s 3.27, and Florida’s 3.62, generating 59% of California’s volume at half the population. Its edge over neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, combined with its media, finance, and ad-industry density, confirms that the professional ecosystem drives GEO adoption far more than population scale.

     

    New York Within the Northeast: Regional GEO Research Leadership

    State

    Searches per 100k

    Total Monthly Searches

    Population (2026)

    National Rank

    Vermont

    13.89

    90

    648,063

    1

    New York

    8.10

    1,630

    20,127,000

    7

    Delaware

    6.46

    70

    1,082,900

    10

    New Hampshire

    6.33

    90

    1,422,700

    12

    Massachusetts

    5.91

    430

    7,275,380

    14

    Rhode Island

    5.31

    60

    1,130,070

    19

    New Jersey

    5.03

    490

    9,743,270

    20

    Maine

    4.94

    70

    1,415,740

    21

    Connecticut

    4.55

    170

    3,739,160

    24

    Pennsylvania

    3.56

    470

    13,200,800

    32

     

    New York commands 45.7% of all Northeast GEO search volume, more than triple Massachusetts and 70% ahead of New Jersey and Pennsylvania combined. It’s the only Northeast state ranking nationally in both volume and per-capita intensity, making it the undisputed GEO hub of the eastern corridor.

     

    New York National Positioning: Dual-Ranking Market Performance

    Metric

    New York

    National Context

    Per-Capita Rank (out of 50 states)

    7th

    Top 14% nationally

    Absolute Volume Rank (out of 50 states)

    2nd

    Only behind California

    Monthly Searches per 100k Residents

    8.10

    79.94% above national median

    Total Monthly GEO Searches

    1,630

    10.1% of all national volume

    Share of Northeast Regional Volume

    45.7%

    Dominant regional leader

    Per-Capita vs. California

    17.1% higher

    Outperforms the largest US state

    Per-Capita vs. Texas

    148% higher

    More than double Texas intensity

     

    New York holds 10.1% of national GEO search volume while representing just 6% of the U.S. population, with per-capita intensity running 148% above Texas. Its advertising and media density has created a structurally distinct market, one where professional concentration is compounding into a clear first-mover advantage.

    Methodology

    The study analyzes Google Keyword Planner data for 10 GEO-related search terms across all 50 states in April 2026, normalizing results per 100,000 residents using 2026 population figures sourced from World Population Review.  Search volume reflects research interest, not confirmed adoption. It is a single snapshot of Google activity, not a long-term trend.

    Data Sources

    Google Keyword Planner: https://ads.google.com/home/tools/keyword-planner/ 

    Research Dataset: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Emom1TZEDlgIfjMWpJVKdv3UxMnLexIfDFv8BWUNHzc/edit?gid=0#gid=0 

    Study by: https://seoprofy.com/ 

    About SeoProfy

    SeoProfy is a digital marketing research firm dedicated to helping marketing leaders navigate AI-driven search optimization. The firm provides research-backed insights and strategic guidance to help organizations understand generative engine optimization trends and adapt SEO expertise for the AI-search era. SeoProfy operates under principles of transparency, making all research available for journalistic scrutiny and independent validation.

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