New York Ranks #2 for America’s Safest States for Weekend Driving

Road safety across the United States is under renewed focus as a new study reveals the states where drivers face the lowest risk of crashes during weekends. While weekends are often associated with heavier leisure traffic, late-night driving, and impaired behavior, the findings show that some states have successfully minimized these risks through stronger enforcement, better infrastructure, and safer driving cultures.

The research by personal injury lawyers H&P Law analyzed weekend crash data from the top 10 safest U.S. states between 2019 and 2023, sourced from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) database. By evaluating average weekend crashes per 100,000 residents, the study identifies the states where drivers face the lowest risk of accidents during weekends.

New York places second with an annual average of 2.07 weekend crashes per 100,000 residents, which is 56.6% lower than the national average of 4.77. With a population of 19,728,510, the Empire State averaged 409 weekend crashes annually between 2019 and 2023. New York recorded its highest weekend crashes in 2022, with 462 incidents, and its lowest in 2019, with 350 incidents.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from H&P Law commented,

“The remarkably low weekend crash rates in states like New York demonstrate that strong road safety measures and responsible driving cultures can significantly reduce accidents. These states serve as models for the rest of the nation, showing that weekend crashes can be minimized through effective policies and public awareness.

“Other states can learn from these success stories by investing in comprehensive road safety infrastructure, promoting defensive driving programs, and implementing targeted weekend safety campaigns that address common risk factors during peak leisure travel times.”

Table of Extended Results:

Top 10 Safest U.S. States for Weekend Driving State Weekend Crashes per 100,000 Residents Rank Massachusetts 2.07 1 New York 2.07 2 Rhode Island 2.43 3 Minnesota 2.57 4 New Jersey 2.61 5 Hawaii 2.99 6 Alaska 3.00 7 Utah 3.05 8 New Hampshire 3.06 9 Washington 3.26 10

What Drivers Should Know About Weekend Road Safety

Traffic safety experts recommend the following measures to help reduce weekend crash risks:

Avoid driving late at night when fatigue and impaired driving are more common

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Slow down on highways and rural roads where weekend crashes often spike

Limit distractions, including phone use and in-car entertainment systems

Plan routes ahead of time to avoid risky maneuvers and last-minute lane changes

Methodology

The study was conducted by H&P Law, an experienced personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting clients’ rights and maximizing claim value.

This research analyzed weekend crash data from 2019 to 2023, comparing the data of all U.S. states using information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) database. By examining state populations alongside respective crash rates per 100,000 residents, the study identified the states with the lowest frequency of weekend accidents.

Data Source: