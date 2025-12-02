New York Among Top 10 U.S. States Where You’re Likely to Face a Lawsuit If You Hit a Cyclist

The study shows that New York recorded the seventh-highest number of searches in 2025 for residents seeking legal help after bicycle crashes.

The research by Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group analyzed 2025 data from Google Keyword Planner on searches related to cycling and bicycle accident representation, including queries such as “bicycle accident lawyer,” “cycling accident attorney,” “bicycle injury lawyer,” and “bicycle crash attorney.” The number of searches was calculated per 100,000 residents in each state to identify where Americans most actively seek legal counsel after bicycle-related incidents.

New York ranks seventh with an average of 43.2 searches per 100,000 residents, 60% higher than the national average of 27 searches per 100,000 residents. The Empire State recorded 8,630 average monthly searches in 2025 among its population of 19,997,100. Highly searched terms included “bicycle lawyer,” “bicycle accident attorney,” and “bicycle crash lawyer.”

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group commented:

“In New York, where cyclists share tight city lanes with heavy traffic, legal awareness is paramount. The state’s high search volume underscores how often New Yorkers seek experienced attorneys to navigate complex bicycle accident claims involving multiple parties and insurance carriers.”

Table for Extended Results: