New York Among Top 10 U.S. States Where You Are Most Likely to Get Hurt on Public Transit

A new study revealed that between 2019 and 2023, New York passengers faced the highest risk of getting hurt on public transit.

The research conducted by DeHoyos Accident Attorneys analyzed public transit collision and injury data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics across all 50 U.S. states from 2019 to 2023. It measured two key metrics: Transit Collisions (scored out of 30 points) and Transit Injuries (scored out of 70 points). These were combined to create a Transit Safety Risk Score (out of 100), with higher scores indicating a greater likelihood of riders being hurt while using buses, trains, and other public transit systems.

New York leads the nation with a Transit Safety Risk Score of 100/100. The Empire State recorded an annual average of 1,788 transit collisions (9.1 per 100,000 residents) and 3,203 injuries (16.2 per 100,000 residents) between 2019 and 2023, among its population of 19.7 million.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from DeHoyos Accident Attorneys commented:

“New York’s public transit system, while extensive, faces significant safety challenges. The high density of buses, subways, and commuter trains contributes to the elevated number of collisions and injuries. Riders should remain vigilant and authorities must prioritize infrastructure upgrades and safety campaigns.”

Top 10 U.S. States Where You’re Most Likely to Get Hurt on Public Transit (2019–2023) State Safety Risk Score out of 100 Rank New York 100 1 Illinois 60 2 Massachusetts 57.1 3 Delaware 56.8 4 Pennsylvania 47 5 Hawaii 41 6 Nevada 35 7 New Jersey 34 8 Rhode Island 33 9 Connecticut 31 10

The study was conducted by DeHoyos Accident Attorneys, a Houston-based personal injury law firm representing clients in vehicle collisions, slip & fall disputes, dog bites, and wrongful death cases. Led by Ryan A. DeHoyos, the firm prioritizes client care, aggressive advocacy, and maximizing compensation across the Greater Houston area.

Methodology

