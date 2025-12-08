New York Among Top 10 U.S. States Most Interested in AI Education and Certification

A new study reveals that New York ranks fifth nationwide for online searches related to AI and ML courses, certification, and degree programs.

The research by e-learning platform, eLearning Industry, analyzed state-level search data from Google Keyword Planner for keywords such as “AI and ML courses,” “AI certification online,” “artificial intelligence degree,” “masters in AI,” “AI training,” and other related terms. The study compared total searches to each state’s population to determine search interest per 100,000 residents.

New York ranks fifth, with 48.96 searches per 100,000 residents for AI and ML education, 43.8% higher than the national average of 34.04. The Empire State recorded 9,790 searches from a population of 19,997,100.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from eLearning Industry commented:

“The surge in AI-related education searches in New York shows how Americans are embracing the future of work. From online certifications to advanced degree programs, people are actively upskilling to stay competitive in an AI-driven economy.”

“This trend highlights a growing national priority – adapting to the rapid technological transformation that’s reshaping industries, classrooms, and career pathways alike.”

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States With the Strongest Interest in AI Learning US States Searches per 100,000 Residents Rank Virginia 60.87 1 Maryland 58.96 2 New Jersey 54.67 3 Georgia 50.19 4 New York 48.96 5 Massachusetts 47.46 6 Texas 45.02 7 California 44.98 8 Washington 44.92 9 Wyoming 44.06 10

The study was conducted by eLearning Industry, a global destination for eLearning professionals, offering insights, best practices, and research in the field of education and digital learning.

Methodology

The study analyzed state-level search interest data for 28 AI education-related keywords across all 50 U.S. states using Google Keyword Planner. The total search volumes for terms such as “AI and ML courses,” “AI certification online,” “artificial intelligence degree,” and “masters in AI” were combined to calculate overall interest per state. Population data for 2025 was used to standardize total searches per 100,000 residents, producing a comparable rate of AI education interest nationwide. States were then ranked from highest to lowest based on their standardized search frequency.

Data Sources: