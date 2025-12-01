A new study revealed that New York ranks as the eighth least stressed state nationwide.

The research, conducted by personal injury law firm Simmrin Law Group, analyzed suicide rates, insufficient sleep, and unemployment across all U.S. states. It measured three primary metrics: Suicide Rate (scored out of 50 points), Insufficient Sleep Percentage (scored out of 30 points), and Unemployment Rate (scored out of 20 points). These metrics were totaled to rank the states from lowest to highest on a 100-point stress scale, with lower scores indicating lower overall stress.

New York ranks eighth with a total stress score of 58.61/100. The Empire State has 9 suicides per 100,000 residents (scoring 15.36/50), 38.1% of adults with insufficient sleep (scoring 25.07/30), and 5% unemployment (scoring 18.18/20).

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Simmrin Law Group commented:

“The research reveals that New York are exemplary models of low stress, with lower suicide rates, better sleep patterns, and lower unemployment.

“The data further suggests that states with strong healthcare systems, mental health programs, and economic stability tend to foster less stress among residents compared to states facing higher unemployment and sleep deprivation.

“To reduce stress nationwide, other states should prioritize mental health support, promote healthy sleep habits, and create job opportunities to improve overall well-being.”

Table of Extended Results:

10 U.S. States That Are Least Stressed State Total Stress Score Rank Massachusetts 51.05 1 New Jersey 55.86 2 Minnesota 55.98 3 Nebraska 56.40 4 Maryland 56.44 5 Delaware 57.99 6 Wisconsin 58.55 7 New York 58.61 8 Connecticut 58.99 9 Rhode Island 60.50 10

The study was conducted by Simmrin Law Group, an experienced personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting clients’ rights and maximizing claim value.

Methodology

The study analyzed data from America’s Health Rankings, including metrics on suicides, insufficient sleep, and unemployment (most recent available data). The study measured and ranked each state based on suicide rates per 100,000 residents, the percentage of adults with insufficient sleep, and unemployment rates among civilians aged 16–64 to identify which states experience the lowest overall stress levels.

