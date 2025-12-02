New Study Reveals Top U.S. States Where Rural Roads Are Deadlier Than Urban Roads

Vermont has the deadliest rural roads in the U.S., reporting 400% higher fatalities compared to urban roads.

South Dakota (300%) and Montana (277%) rank second and third for the most dangerous rural roads relative to urban roads, respectively.

Hawaii reported 100% less rural road fatalities than urban roads , lowest among states analyzed.

A new study reveals that Vermont has the most dangerous rural roads in the United States, relative to urban roads.

The research by Florida-based personal injury lawyer Blakeley Law Firm analyzed the NHTSA database of road fatalities from 2021 to 2023. The study compared rural versus urban traffic deaths and calculated the average “rural-to-urban fatality gap” to identify states where rural driving poses greater risks.

Vermont’s rural fatalities are 400% higher than urban fatalities, with 6.7 rural deaths compared to 1.3 urban deaths annually between 2021 and 2023.

South Dakota’s rural fatalities are 300% higher than urban fatalities, with 16.0 rural deaths compared to 4.0 urban deaths annually between 2021 and 2023.

Montana’s rural fatalities are 277% higher than urban fatalities, with 27.7 rural deaths compared to 7.3 urban deaths annually between 2021 and 2023.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Blakeley Law Firm commented:

“The data highlights a troubling pattern: rural roads in states like Vermont, South Dakota, and Montana remain far deadlier than urban ones. Factors such as higher speeds, limited medical access, and fewer enforcement resources often contribute to these elevated risks.

“These findings underline the urgent need for better safety infrastructure, emergency response improvements, and stronger enforcement measures in rural areas. Drivers should exercise extreme caution when traveling on these roads, especially in states that consistently record high fatality gaps.”

Wyoming’s rural fatalities are 243% higher than urban fatalities, with 26.3 rural deaths compared to 7.7 urban deaths annually between 2021 and 2023.

North Dakota’s rural fatalities are 189% higher than urban fatalities, with 8.7 rural deaths compared to 3.0 urban deaths annually between 2021 and 2023.

New Mexico (6th) documented a rural-to-urban gap of 113%, followed by Nebraska (7th) at 100%, Alaska (8th) at 96%, Idaho (9th) at 92%, and South Carolina (10th) at 43%.

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States Where Rural Roads Are the Deadliest State Rural to Urban Gap Rank Vermont 400% 1 South Dakota 300% 2 Montana 277% 3 Wyoming 243% 4 North Dakota 189% 5 New Mexico 113% 6 Nebraska 100% 7 Alaska 96% 8 Idaho 92% 9 South Carolina 43% 10

The study was conducted by Blakeley Law Firm, a Florida-based personal injury law firm representing clients injured in motor vehicle accidents or those who have lost loved ones due to negligence. The firm focuses exclusively on personal injury and wrongful death claims.

Methodology

The research analyzed NHTSA fatality data from 2021 to 2023, comparing rural and urban traffic deaths across all 50 states. Average annual fatalities were calculated to determine the “rural-to-urban fatality gap,” identifying the states where rural roads pose the greatest risk to drivers.

