Motorcycle Accident Attorney Grand Rapids: When Dangerous Roads Put Riders at Risk

To a motorcycle, a seemingly safe road would be death for the rider if it were being driven by a reckless driver. In just a few seconds, loose gravel near a turn, deep pothole, a poorly-marked construction zone or an uneven street can cause riders to lose control. If the unsafe road conditions were a cause of your accident, it can be difficult to know who you might need to hold liable. A motorcycle accident attorney Grand Rapids will be able to assess the situation, determine the parties potentially at fault and understand the law in regards to the evidence.

How Road Hazards Create Unique Risks for Motorcyclists

A simple observation can have an impact on steering, braking or traction. A rider might lose control of the motor or suddenly strike a hard blow while riding, because of a pothole. When riding through corners, especially with motorcycles, loose construction materials can decrease traction.

Dangerous road surface presenting a potential hazard to motorcyclists in Grand Rapids.

Who May Be Responsible for an Unsafe Road?

Perhaps one of the more unique problems with these situations is who was responsible for the hazard. Where and how the accident occurs can mean there’s more to a person’s responsibility than another driver.

A construction contractor can create a dangerous situation by not securing materials and equipment on the road, or by not notifying the occupants of the area to watch for the hazard. Even with regard to property that is under the control of a private landowner, there could be certain hazards. Sometimes an agency which maintains the road, may also become relevant in this regard.

The Evidence That Can Reveal a Dangerous Road Condition

Road hazards can be removed swiftly. The obvious plug may get filled by a maintenance crew, the area may be swept clean by a contractor or the rains wash away any signs of loose materials. That is why it’s crucial to get this documented as early as possible.

Riders or their representatives can take pictures and video when it is safe to do so, to document the location. Images should include hazards shown, surrounding traffic signs, lane markings, lighting of the hazard area, and the overall roadway scene. When an incident occurs it may assist investigation if the exact location, time and date are noted, to help the investigator determine which road authority or contractor was concerned.

Records of maintenance, construction plans, inspection reports, complaints or witness statements are other evidence that may be obtained. CCTV may also be useful to determine the condition of the road prior to the crash.

Road defect and motorcycle damage documented during an accident investigation.

Why Construction Zones Deserve Special Attention

Construction Pits can be subject to continuous changes from day to day. Unexpected challenges for riders may be caused by temporary lane changes, uneven pavement, metal plates that are visible, missing signs or debris.

Other motorists in the work zone might need to react to adjusting traffic flow and attempting to avoid riders in other traffic lanes. There is less reaction time because there are no signs posted or if warning signs are posted, they may not have been maintained properly, or the available road surface may be temporary and improperly maintained.

Traffic control plans, contractor duties, the placement of temporary traffic signs and inspection documentation may need to be investigated as part of the consideration of these accidents.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I File a Claim If a Pothole Caused My Motorcycle Accident?

Possibly. The results will be variable in relation to the responsibilities of the road authority, the state of the road, any applicable legal exceptions and evidence that shows a connection between the hazard and the accident.

Who Is Responsible for an Accident in a Construction Zone?

Generally, the responsibility rests with the contractor, owner or the government or other motorist. Insurance coverage priorities are based on who was at fault, what was their responsibility and if the accident was caused by negligence.

What If the Road Hazard Was Repaired After My Accident?

Photographs, and witness testimony, maintenance records and previous complaints can help to determine what the roadway appeared to be at the time of the accident. Taking a detailed note of the condition as soon as possible can be helpful.

Conclusion

When riding a motorcycle on unsafe road conditions, it isn’t just the parties that have questions. Investigators will want to consider maintenance work, construction and responsibilities of the road and whether the hazard was potentially preventable.

If you believe you have an option to hire a lawyer to handle this, one firm to take into account after a motorcycle accident involves is Monge & Associates Injury And Accident Attorneys. It is wise to take a look at its experience in relating roadway hazard claims, and to discuss the nature of the collision with it, to find out if it offers the appropriate services. It’s crucial to gain a deep understanding of the reason behind the crash as soon as possible to consider what legal options might be available.