Massage oil. What is it for?

Everyone knows about the miraculous effects of massage. Its beneficial properties have been recognized for centuries. Thanks to massage, you can relieve muscle tension, heal the musculoskeletal system, normalize blood circulation, and simply relax after a hard day.

Massage oil enhances the effectiveness of the massage. It provides the necessary glide of hands on the massaged part of the body, prevents friction and excessive stretching of the skin, and protects it from damage. Also, oils have a therapeutic effect on the body and can increase immunity.

Using oils will make the massage even more pleasant, relieve unwanted physical and nervous tension, make the skin soft and elastic, and restore its structure. Also, depending on the type of oil, it has different effects, for example, anti-stress, anti-cellulite, toning, and others.

Composition and types of massage oils

For massage, you can use both purchased oils and those prepared at home. They are nearly identical in composition and principle of action. The only difference is that purchased oils are stored longer due to parabens (preservatives). Any massage oil consists of basic and active components mixed in the right proportions. The basic ones provide the necessary glide for the hands, and the active ingredients (essential oils) have a targeted effect; they are chosen based on the objectives of the massage.

It should be known that the essential oil, which is the active substance, must necessarily be mixed with the base oil, since in large concentrations it can cause harm to the body.

Which oils should be used for specific purposes?

To get the effect of relaxation during the massage, it is necessary to use oils containing essential lavender, rose, melissa, and bergamot. They have a calming effect on the nervous system, promote better sleep, and help to relax the muscles. However, it’s important to consider that the oil’s unpleasant odor could hinder its calming effects.

Tonic oils with clove, geranium, and ginger are suitable for improving blood circulation and eliminating pain in the joints. To improve mood, massage oils with thyme, lemon, and rosemary are used. Massage with these oils is recommended no later than 6 hours before bedtime because they excite the nervous system.

For an effective anti-cellulite massage, products containing lime, fennel, orange, or juniper oils are suitable. Such a massage will have a greater effect if it is done after a hot bath.

Erotic massage is better with oils of ylang-ylang, vanilla, jasmine, and sandalwood, as these are strong aphrodisiacs.

How to choose an oil for massage

The massage craft invigorates the human body during the winter cold, summer heat, spring blossoms, and autumn dreariness. But professional hands are not enough for a magical massage; massage oils are also required.

Massage oils act as a lubricant for smooth gliding and can be a healing addition to a massage session. Massage oils are created on the basis of basic and additional active additives. They are disposed to soften, moisturize, and warm up the skin. They are used as anti-cellulite fighters and nourishing activators.

Base oils for massage should be absorbed gradually, allowing the professional’s hands not to get stuck on dry skin. But if the mineral oil spreads on the body, it also interferes with the massage movements. Natural components always win over artificial substitutes.

By purchasing massage oils with natural bases, the client is making the most correct and safe choice. Put some Parachute coconut oil in your purse before heading out for a general wellness massage. It is suitable for massaging all areas of the body: back, arms, and legs. Try the effect of each new product on a small area of skin. For the test, buy samplers that contain only 20 ml.

If your task is not only preventive massage but also anti-cellulite effect, then pay attention to such massage oils as Weleda Birch Oil for Cellulite and Algologie Grape Seed Massage Oil (Neutral Massage Oil).

Massage oils help to enhance lactation and prevent stretch marks after childbirth. Weleda Lactation Enhancement Oil and Weleda Stretch Mark Prevention Oil are recommended for this purpose. Massage oils should be specially selected according to the skin sensitivity of each individual client, their desires, and the purpose of the massage session.

How can you prepare massage oil by yourself?

If you prefer natural remedies and want to fully control the composition of the product, you can easily prepare massage oil at home. You will need a base oil (e.g., coconut oil, almond oil, olive oil, or grapeseed oil) and a few drops of essential oils chosen according to the purpose of the massage.

A simple recipe for base massage oil:

100 ml of base oil (almond, jojoba, etc.)

5-7 drops of essential oil (lavender for relaxation, orange for toning, etc.)

Mix the ingredients in a clean glass bottle and shake well. Before using it for the first time, apply a little of the mixture on the inside of your wrist – make sure there is no allergic reaction.

Recipes by type of effect

Anti-stress oil:

Base oil + lavender (5 drops) + chamomile (3 drops)

Tonic and invigorating:

Almond oil + eucalyptus (3 drops) + lemon (5 drops)

Anti-cellulite:

Grape seed oil + grapefruit (6 drops) + juniper (4 drops)

Erotic:

Coconut oil + ylang-ylang (4 drops) + sandalwood (3 drops)

Homemade oil is best stored in a dark place at room temperature. The shelf life depends on the type of base oil and is usually 2-4 months. To extend its life, you can add a couple of drops of vitamin E as a natural preservative.

Self-prepared massage oil is not only a cost-saver but also an opportunity to create a unique blend for your purposes and preferences.