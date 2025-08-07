The success of roulette as a game speaks for itself. The red and black wheel first appeared in French casinos in the 18th century. Ever since, it has spread throughout Europe, Asia, parts of Africa, and America. It is so popular in the USA, that American casinos have even developed their own version, with minor changes that mix it all up.

Throughout the game’s history, many have attempted to come up with strategies and tactics to outsmart the game, and win. Their success, or rather, lack thereof, has resulted in one myth being proliferated over generations; roulette is rigged. But, is this statement true, or is it simply a desperate conclusion, brought upon by a failed attempt at subverting the game?

Is Roulette Rigged?

The question of roulette being rigged has sparked back up in the 21st century. The reason for that is that internet gambling has struck it big, and a new roulette site like this is growing popular. So, before we get to any deeper explanations, we feel it would be fair to give a straight answer to the question. Many will be happy to hear that online roulette, like most gambling games today, is not rigged.

Long gone are the days when online casinos could freely operate online without repercussion. Countries the world over have legalized online casinos, allowing them to regulate the industry, and ensure that everything is on the up and up. That means that rigged games are incredibly rare now, and only exist at unlicensed and unregulated websites. So, if you’ve chosen a safe casino, then you have nothing to worry about.

Why People Feel it is Rigged?

But, if online roulette is not rigged, then why do people feel like it is? It all has to do with a fundamental misunderstanding of roulette. Like slots or craps, roulette is a game based purely on luck. Each new spin resets the odds, and the outcome is no longer in the hands of the croupier, nor the players. Once the wheel gets going, it is all up to Lady Luck.

In other words, the outcome of roulette cannot be controlled. For most gamblers, that is a hard pill to swallow. After all, for years many believed that blackjack is a luck-based game. Yet, mathematicians and professional gamblers proved otherwise. So, many are looking to be the first to finally “crack the code” of roulette so to speak. Unfortunately, unlike with blackjack, there is no code to crack.

Strategy and Roulette

All that being said, we wouldn’t say that strategy is totally useless when playing roulette. For example, a lot of people discuss money management and bankroll control as viable strategies. Indeed, while they don’t help you win the game necessarily, they are quite useful in making sure that you have a good chance of maintaining your cash.

Betting strategies serve much the same purpose. However, they take it to the next level. As you can imagine, betting strategies don’t help you win, but they do help you in manipulating your wins and losses, from a monetary perspective. So, it wouldn’t be quite right to say that strategy is completely useless when playing online roulette.