Impact of H-1B Rules Change for Syracuse Employers and Universities

This year’s immigration changes are being felt across the country, and Syracuse’s universities, hospitals, and tech firms are among those bracing for impact.

The latest shift the industry is seeing is a significant increase in the fee for H-1B petitions, from $1,000 to $100,000, a change that undoubtedly reshapes hiring plans for institutions in Syracuse and across New York state.

Why a national policy lands locally

As we mentioned, a federal proclamation signed in September 2025 has raised the filing cost for new H-1B visa petitions to $100,000.

According to the most recent government guidance, the change will only apply to new petitions filed after September 21, 2025; existing H-1B holders and renewals will not be affected.

When looking at the impact a change like this could bring to a city like Syracuse, you have to look at the universities, hospitals, and advanced manufacturing projects that depend on international workers.

This adjustment could influence a wide range of issues, ranging from budgets and hiring plans to long-term competitiveness.

What changed and when it matters

The most significant update is by far the new $100,000 filing fee for fresh H-1B petitions.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will need to release further guidance on exactly how and when the fee is collected, and legal challenges in federal courts are likely to follow.

As we touched on earlier, the White House has made it clear that the updated fee will not apply to current visa holders or renewals, which is a huge relief for workers already in Syracuse on H-1B status.

Although not confirmed by an official government source, discussions have also been held regarding the possibility of exemptions for physicians if their work is deemed critical to national interest. For healthcare institutions in Central New York, this clarification will be an important development to follow closely.

Beyond the new petition fee, other changes to the program remain in effect. The lottery now uses a beneficiary-centric selection process to prevent duplicate registrations. The H-1B registration fee is scheduled to increase from $10 to $215 in March 2025, and premium processing will be measured in business days rather than calendar days. The lottery registrations will be weighted based on the wage level tied to the offered position

Who in Syracuse relies on H-1B and why it matters

If you step back and look at the big picture of the institutions that will be most impacted by this policy change, you’ll find this change has a wider impact than you might have first imagined:

Universities and research centers

Syracuse University is a cap-exempt employer, meaning it is not subject to the annual H-1B lottery. With that being said, it would be subject to the new petition fee unless explicitly exempted by the government. About 20% percent of SU’s student body is international, forming a pipeline from Optional Practical Training (OPT) into H-1B roles.

SUNY Upstate Medical University SUNY Upstate Medical University also employs international researchers and physicians, and it sponsors H-1B visas for certain positions, as some residency and fellowship programs explicitly state whether they will or will not sponsor H-1B petitions. While the institution has not yet issued any public comments on these latest developments, any increase in costs or limits could affect how programs structure future hiring.

Hospitals and clinics

In recent years, the more rural counties across Central New York have been facing a shortage of physicians and healthcare providers. Recruiting international doctors through H1B sponsorship has been one tool to help address those shortages. If any and all exemptions for physicians are narrow, clinics and smaller hospitals could face more obstacles.

Advanced manufacturing

Taking a look at the manufacturing sector, Micron’s planned semiconductor megafab in Clay, New York, is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs over the next 20 years. While this is great news for local labor markets, the scale of hiring will likely also require the onboarding of some specialized engineers and technicians.

International recruitment could play a role there, particularly in the early years of the project, and could be problematic with this updated pricing for H1B visas.

What does this mean in practice?

For years, Syracuse institutions have developed their programs around the cost of sponsoring an H-1B, which is in the several thousand dollar range when it comes to government fees and legal expenses.

Now, with there being a $100,000 petition fee added on, these institutions must completely rethink these programs and their ability to maintain their sponsorships for H-1B visas.

To give an example, a research department initially looking to hire a new international faculty member thought the H-1B program might now need to either delay or even seek out additional grant funding.

Timing is another concern. While universities typically plan recruitment cycles around academic calendars, manufacturing projects must forecast workforce needs years in advance. With lawsuits likely and agency guidance still pending, many employers may choose to pause or even restructure their hiring until there is more clarity on the issue.

Now, even with all of this underlying uncertainty, there are some good baselines to follow. Nicole Gunara, the Principal Immigration Attorney at Manifest Law, laid this out best, stating

“Out of caution, employers should assume the fee applies to most filings other than straightforward extensions with the same employer, as it is the most conservative interpretation of a renewal.”.

How Syracuse institutions are likely to respond

As we mentioned, there are still several unknowns when it comes to the specifics behind these new changes. With that being said, it would not come as a surprise if these businesses and institutions look to get ahead of the issue and explore alternatives.

Short-term risk management

One thing employers may do is to freeze nonessential petitions until they understand which exemptions apply to whom. Universities could look to extend international graduates’ time in the workforce through OPT and STEM-OPT programs before moving to H-1B.

Alternative pathways

Hospitals might step back and start to explore alternatives like J-1 visa waivers for physicians in underserved areas, while universities and research institutions could consider O-1 visas for individuals with extraordinary ability.

Regional coordination

Major employers, universities, and hospitals may seek to advocate collectively for broader exemptions or state-level support to offset costs. CenterState CEO has already served as a regional voice on workforce and innovation issues.

Policy questions to monitor

Moving into the end of 2025, several uncertainties remain.

The scope of physician exemptions has not yet been finalized, and cap-exempt institutions are looking for clarity on whether these new fees apply to them. State and local officials may consider hiring credits or grants to keep high-need sectors competitive during the transition.

What comes next

In the coming months, USCIS is expected to release more detailed guidance on implementation, and pending lawsuits could determine whether the fee is delayed, narrowed, or upheld.

For Syracuse employers and universities, the task at hand will be to closely monitor these developments, build out a variety of contingency plans, and simply adjust strategies already employed to ensure they can continue attracting the talent needed in classrooms, labs, hospitals, and factories.