Connecting Outdoor Readers, Brands and Conservation

For many people, the outdoor lifestyle is more than a weekend hobby. It is the opening morning of deer season, a father teaching a daughter how to cast, a bowhunter tuning equipment before fall, a family planning its next camping trip, or a group of friends swapping stories after a day in the field. That kind of audience is exactly where Outdoor Specialty Media Group has built its business. Outdoor Specialty Media Group, often called OSMG, is a U.S.-based outdoor media and marketing company focused on hunting, fishing, shooting sports, conservation, outdoor recreation, outdoor travel and the broader outdoor lifestyle. Instead of operating as a single website, the company has developed a network of digital publications, ecommerce opportunities, video content and marketing services designed to connect outdoor readers with the brands, products, destinations and organizations that serve them.

The company describes itself as “an agency with an audience,” a phrase that captures how outdoor media has changed. Today, a reader may discover a product through a gear review, watch a field test on video, click through an email newsletter, enter a hunt giveaway, read a buyer’s guide, and eventually purchase from an ecommerce site. OSMG was built around that full path.

A Network Built Around Outdoor Interests

OSMG’s editorial portfolio includes several outdoor-focused properties, each serving a different segment of the outdoor community.

North American Deer Hunter focuses on whitetail deer and big-game hunting. Its coverage includes hunting strategies, gear reviews, field stories, habitat and land-management content, optics, firearms, archery equipment, calls, attractants, treestands, blinds and hunting travel.

North American Bow Hunter serves readers interested in bowhunting and archery. The site covers compound bows, traditional archery, broadheads, arrows, releases, sights, treestand tactics, ground blinds, packs, rangefinders, targets and other gear used by bowhunters in the field.

North American Outdoorsman is the company’s broadest lifestyle platform. It covers hunting, fishing, shooting, outdoor travel, wild game recipes, gear reviews, product roundups, destination stories, conservation topics and sweepstakes hunts.

Crossbow Magazine is a specialized publication dedicated to crossbow hunting, crossbow reviews, optics, bolts, broadheads, cases, targets, regulations, maintenance and field-use tips. OSMG’s acquisition of Crossbow Magazine in December 2022 added a focused niche publication to the company’s growing outdoor network.

Together, these properties allow OSMG to reach several outdoor audiences at once: deer hunters, bowhunters, crossbow hunters, anglers, recreational shooters, traveling sportsmen, gear buyers and outdoor families.

From Storytelling to Shopping

One of the newer pieces of the OSMG ecosystem is The Outdoor Outpost, an ecommerce platform designed for outdoor consumers. The site gives brands a way to place products in front of readers who are already consuming hunting, fishing, shooting and outdoor content across the OSMG network.

For outdoor companies, that creates a bridge between editorial content and direct shopping. A brand can be featured in product reviews, buying guides, email campaigns, social posts and ecommerce placements, giving readers multiple ways to learn about a product before deciding to buy.

The Outdoor Outpost also offers opportunities for brands to be added to a new sales channel with relatively limited technical lift. For smaller outdoor brands, that kind of access can be important. Many have strong products and loyal customers but need help reaching a wider audience.

OSMG also supports outdoor nonprofits and fundraising programs. Through its broader media and commerce platform, the company can help conservation groups, outdoor organizations and mission-driven partners reach sportsmen and women who care about habitat, access, participation and the future of outdoor traditions.

Video, Reviews and Real-World Gear Coverage

The Outdoor Lab on YouTube adds a video component to the company’s media network. Through gear demonstrations, product reviews, field tests, hunt coverage, interviews and outdoor lifestyle content, OSMG gives readers and viewers a more visual way to understand how products perform.

That matters in the outdoor industry. A backpack, knife, rifle scope, crossbow, boot, jacket, call, blind or fishing product often needs to be seen in real conditions to be understood. Field-based content can show how gear fits, carries, shoots, cuts, holds up, packs down or performs when weather and terrain are part of the story.

Product reviews are also a major part of the company’s model. Reviews published across OSMG websites can give brands long-term search visibility while giving readers practical information before they spend money. A strong review does more than describe features. It explains who the product is for, how it performs and where it fits in a hunter’s, angler’s or outdoor traveler’s gear list.

Reaching Outdoor Consumers Where They Are

Outdoor Specialty Media Group’s media kit reports 2.6 million page visits in 2025, an average time on site of 2 minutes and 41 seconds, 47,000 email subscribers, 100,000 social followers and social media reach of more than 14 million monthly.

Those numbers point to a simple reality: outdoor media is no longer limited to print magazines or television shows. The modern outdoor audience is spread across websites, newsletters, social media, YouTube, ecommerce platforms and search engines.

OSMG’s business model reflects that shift. The company offers banner advertising, sponsored editorial, buyer’s guides, product reviews, dedicated email campaigns, affiliate marketing, social media promotion, SEO, paid ad management, creative production, lead-generation campaigns, giveaways and ecommerce placement.

For readers, that means more articles, reviews, videos and outdoor stories. For brands, it means a way to reach consumers who are already researching products, planning hunts, comparing gear or looking for outdoor experiences.

Women, Families and the Future of Participation

The outdoor industry has also changed in another important way: participation is becoming broader. OSMG regularly highlights Women in the Outdoors, including women building businesses and careers in hunting, fishing and outdoor media.

That focus matters because women represent one of the fastest-growing segments in hunting and fishing. Long-term participation depends on making outdoor traditions more welcoming to new audiences, including women, families and first-generation hunters and anglers.

Conservation is part of that same conversation. Hunting, fishing and shooting sports have long helped fund habitat and wildlife work through license sales and excise taxes. Media companies that keep people engaged in the outdoors also help support the broader ecosystem of conservation, access and outdoor education.

Giveaways, Hunts and Outdoor Experiences

North American Outdoorsman and the broader OSMG network also support hunt and gear giveaways. These campaigns create excitement for readers while giving brands and outfitters a way to introduce themselves to a targeted outdoor audience.

The company maintains a Preferred Outfitters program, featuring hunting and fishing operations that have been vetted for professionalism and the quality of their outdoor experiences. While no outfitter can guarantee a harvest, OSMG’s approach is designed to connect readers with companies that can provide credible, well-run hunting or fishing trips.

For many readers, those stories are as interesting as the gear itself. Outdoor media works best when it captures the full experience: the planning, the travel, the people, the landscape, the equipment, the challenge and the memory that comes home afterward.

Active in the Outdoor Industry

OSMG has also been connected to major outdoor industry events, including the ATA Show, SHOT Show, the Great American Outdoor Show, the NWTF Convention, AGLOW and the Professional Outdoor Media Association.

That industry involvement helps keep its coverage current. Trade shows and professional outdoor media events are where new products are introduced, partnerships are formed and trends begin to take shape. For readers, that can mean earlier access to information about new gear, new destinations and new opportunities in the outdoor world.

Why It Matters

Outdoor Specialty Media Group sits at the intersection of media, marketing, ecommerce and outdoor culture. Its work is built around a simple idea: outdoor consumers want useful information, and outdoor brands need credible ways to reach them.

For hunters, anglers, shooters, campers, travelers and outdoor families, the company’s network provides gear reviews, how-to content, field stories, product information, recipes, videos and destination ideas.

For manufacturers, retailers, outfitters, tourism groups and nonprofits, OSMG offers a way to reach people who are already interested in the outdoors and are often ready to take action.

That combination of audience, content and commerce is where outdoor media is headed. Outdoor Specialty Media Group is building its place in that future by serving readers who care about the field, the water, the woods, the gear, the stories and the traditions that keep people connected to the outdoors.