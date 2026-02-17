9 Key Things to Know Before Moving to Kennesaw, GA in 2026

Located about 25 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta, Kennesaw, Georgia, is rapidly becoming one of the most attractive suburban communities in the metro area. If you’re considering moving to Kennesaw GA, here are nine important factors to know before making the move.

1. Rapid Population Growth

Kennesaw’s population has grown significantly, from 33,036 in 2020 to an estimated 37,740 in 2025 , a 13.6% increase. This consistent growth reflects the city’s desirability as a residential area within reach of Atlanta’s urban center and job market.

2. Diverse and Evolving Demographics

Kennesaw features a broad mix of residents, thanks to its community of families, professionals, and students attending nearby Kennesaw State University. The city’s population is approximately 55% White, 21% Black, 6.2% Asian, and 15.4% Hispanic or Latino. Nearly 18% of residents are foreign-born, and about 96.4% of households have broadband access, which supports an increasingly connected community with about 2.5 persons per household.

3. Income and Employment

With a median household income of around $79,759 and a per capita income of $52,500, the standard of living in Kennesaw reflects a solid middle-class base. Major industries in the area include healthcare, retail, education, and professional services. These employment sectors support the growing economy and provide a stable foundation for residents’ financial wellness.

4. Cost of Living and Housing

The overall cost of living in Kennesaw GA is just slightly above the U.S. average, with a cost index of 104. Home values average around $291,300, and median rent stands at $1,763 monthly. Approximately 68.5% of homes are owner-occupied, suggesting a strong sense of root-setting among residents. Compared to urban Atlanta, housing remains relatively affordable without lacking in amenities or access.

5. Safety and Crime Rates

If you’re wondering, is Kennesaw GA a safe place to live, the data is reassuring. With roughly 1,098 crimes per 100,000 people, Kennesaw’s crime rate is well below national averages, and substantially lower than nearby Atlanta. Violent crime, in particular, is only a third of the rate seen in metro Atlanta, making it an ideal place for families and retirees seeking peace of mind.

6. Education and Schools

Kennesaw’s educational standards are impressive: 92.4% of adults have graduated high school or higher, and 47.1% hold a bachelor’s degree or more. Local schools are managed by the Cobb County School District and include well-rated options like Kennesaw Mountain High School. A strong education system enhances quality of life and supports property values.

7. Mild Climate and Outdoor Appeal

The city enjoys a mild climate with average highs near 71°F and lows around 49.5°F annually. With about 52 inches of rainfall each year, the area is lush and green for much of the year, perfect for those who prefer vibrant outdoor surroundings. Warm summers and mild winters make recreation comfortably accessible year-round.

8. Transportation and Commute

While public transit usage is low (about 2%), most residents drive, and the city’s proximity to I-75 provides straightforward commuting options. Given its suburban setup, a car is essential for most, but the convenience of highway access facilitates travel to downtown and surrounding regions.

9. Lifestyle and Local Amenities

Living in Kennesaw, Georgia, means enjoying both suburban comfort and active living. The city boasts a charming historic downtown with local boutiques and eateries, plus community events throughout the year.

Outdoor lovers can explore the scenic trails of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. The area is also well-equipped for remote workers, offering high-speed internet from multiple providers. To make your transition smoother, consider working with a reputable moving company Kennesaw that knows the area well.

In summary, Kennesaw offers a compelling balance of safety, quality education, a diverse population, and suburban charm, ideal for anyone seeking a vibrant yet peaceful lifestyle within reach of Atlanta’s opportunities.