7 Sneaky Insurance Tricks a Pensacola Personal Injury Attorney Can Protect You From

After an accident, you might believe that the insurance company is there to help you out. They might even be friendly over the phone and seem eager to speed up your claim. Their chief intention, though, is to remunerate you as little as possible. It’s at this point that a Pensacola personal injury attorney can intervene to defend your rights. Insurance companies frequently employ less obvious, even unscrupulous, methods to cut off the claims of the payouts, and without legal advice, you might get caught in the snare.

Offering a Quick Settlement

One of the most common tricks is offering money right away. At first, it might feel like a relief to have fast cash in your hands. But these offers are usually far lower than what your claim is worth. Once you accept, you can’t go back and ask for more — even if medical bills keep adding up. A lawyer will look over the offer and make sure you don’t accept less than what you are due.

Asking for a Recorded Statement

The adjuster will request a record statement stating that it’s part of the procedure. What they don’t tell you is that you can have your words twisted or taken out of context. Minimizing your claim can even be done by understating your pain. An attorney will handle communication with the insurer so you don’t accidentally hurt your own case.

Delaying Your Claim

Another tactic is dragging things out. By delaying payment or creating unnecessary obstacles, insurers hope you’ll get desperate enough to accept a lower offer. But, both your bills and stress are already piling up. Having a Pensacola personal injury attorney means you’ll have someone pushing back and keeping your claim moving forward.

Blaming You for the Accident

The insurance companies occasionally attempt to put some or all of the blame on you. The laws of comparative negligence in Florida imply that if you are identified as partly responsible, your compensation is limited. To protect you against unjust condemnation, a lawyer will obtain an accident report, witness accounts, and expert opinion.

Minimizing Your Injuries

Adjusters can say that your injuries weren’t serious or that they were there before. They can say that you don’t require follow-up therapy or treatment. However, the reality is that it’s only your doctors and not the insurance company who can make such a call. A lawyer will be able to ensure that your medical history and professional opinion are brought to light so that they can reflect how your injuries have affected you.

Pressuring You to Avoid Legal Help

There are also adjusters who will tell you that you don’t need a lawyer anymore. This is a red flag. The less legal backing you have, the easier they can get away with settling your claim at a low cost. When you hire your own lawyer, you can be sure that they care about your best interests and not the insurance company’s bottom line.

Misrepresenting Policy Details

It’s not always easy to understand insurance coverage, and firms often take advantage of it. They may state that some damages aren’t covered when in reality, they are covered. A lawyer will be able to look into your policy, what is available, and ensure that you’re receiving all the benefits that you’re entitled to.

Why Local Representation Matters

Having a lawyer in Pensacola provides you with more advantage. Your attorney knows not just the rules around injuries in Florida, but also how insurance companies work. This expertise aids in developing stronger claims and anticipates the tactics that insurers will use most often.