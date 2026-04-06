130,000 Residents Leave as New York Posts Second-Largest Domestic Migration Loss

Key Findings • New York posted the nation’s second-largest net domestic migration loss of 130,436 residents, with 415,304 people leaving while only 284,868 arrived from other states, trailing only California (-254,332) in population exodus. • New York → New Jersey is the nation’s #2 busiest migration corridor with 56,799 movers, while New York → Florida ranks #7 nationally with 50,661 departures. Six of the top 25 national corridors involve New York. • New York appears as the losing state in 5 major net migration corridors: Florida (+22,581), New Jersey (+20,797), South Carolina (+12,575), Texas (+11,909), and Connecticut (+9,935) all gained significantly from New York departures.

New York’s iconic status as America’s financial and cultural capital faces mounting demographic pressure as the Empire State recorded the second-largest net domestic migration loss in the nation. With 130,436 more residents leaving than arriving from other states, New Yorkers are increasingly choosing Southern destinations like Florida and the Carolinas, neighboring states like New Jersey and Connecticut, and Sun Belt metros offering lower costs of living and different lifestyle opportunities.

This study, conducted by RoadRunner Auto Transport, analyzed U.S. Census Bureau State-to-State Migration Flows from the 2024 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates, examining all 2,295 unique state-to-state corridors across 51 jurisdictions. This New York-focused analysis examines where Empire State residents are moving, who is moving in, and what the net population shifts reveal about New York’s changing demographics.

Where New Yorkers Are Moving: Top 25 Destinations

The 415,304 New Yorkers who relocated to other states spread across 49 destinations (only North Dakota received zero), but clear patterns emerge in their choices. The top 25 destinations reveal a mix of neighboring states and Sun Belt magnets:

Rank Destination State New Yorkers Moving 1 New Jersey 56,799 2 Florida 50,661 3 Pennsylvania 29,274 4 Texas 28,233 5 Connecticut 25,095 6 California 24,927 7 Massachusetts 18,697 8 South Carolina 18,324 9 North Carolina 17,978 10 Virginia 16,364 11 Georgia 12,771 12 Maryland 12,198 13 Illinois 11,082 14 Tennessee 7,530 15 Ohio 7,174 16 Washington 7,171 17 Arizona 5,077 18 Missouri 4,973 19 Rhode Island 3,967 20 Colorado 3,792 21 Vermont 3,565 22 Wisconsin 3,552 23 Michigan 3,338 24 District of Columbia 3,117 25 Indiana 3,091

New Jersey dominates as the top destination with 56,799 New Yorkers crossing the Hudson, reflecting the integrated NY-NJ metropolitan economy where many maintain jobs in New York while seeking more affordable housing. Florida’s second-place position (50,661) confirms its enduring appeal for retirees and remote workers fleeing high taxes and harsh winters. The presence of neighboring states (New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts) in the top 7 suggests many New Yorkers prioritize staying within the Northeast corridor while escaping the state’s high costs. South Carolina’s strong showing (18,324, rank 8) indicates the Palmetto State has emerged as a major destination for New York expatriates.

Who Is Moving to New York: Top 25 Origin States

While 415,304 residents departed, New York still attracted 284,868 domestic migrants, far from a one-way exodus. New Jersey leads the reverse flow, reflecting the bidirectional nature of the NY-NJ corridor:

Rank Origin State Moving to New York 1 New Jersey 36,002 2 California 31,367 3 Florida 28,080 4 Pennsylvania 23,152 5 Massachusetts 17,862 6 Texas 16,324 7 Connecticut 15,160 8 Virginia 10,310 9 North Carolina 10,076 10 Maryland 8,400 11 Georgia 8,252 12 Colorado 7,985 13 Illinois 7,781 14 Washington 6,409 15 South Carolina 5,749 16 District of Columbia 4,795 17 Michigan 4,299 18 New Hampshire 3,689 19 Ohio 3,356 20 Tennessee 3,201 21 Arizona 2,936 22 Vermont 2,668 23 Hawaii 2,299 24 Missouri 2,171 25 Wisconsin 2,117

The data reveals substantial bidirectional movement: while 56,799 New Yorkers moved to New Jersey, 36,002 New Jerseyans moved to New York. Similarly, Florida sent 28,080 residents to New York while receiving 50,661. California’s strong showing (31,367 moving to NY) demonstrates that New York’s world-class industries, finance, media, fashion, technology, continue to attract talent from across the nation, including from America’s most populous state. The presence of Washington (6,409), Colorado (7,985), and other tech hubs suggests New York remains competitive for knowledge workers despite its cost challenges.

Net Migration Corridors: New York’s Biggest Population Losses

When accounting for bidirectional movement, the net population shifts reveal which states gained the most from New York’s exodus. New York appears as the losing state in 5 of the nation’s top 25 net migration corridors:

Rank Gaining State Net Gain from NY Flow to Gaining State Flow to NY 4 Florida +22,581 50,661 28,080 5 New Jersey +20,797 56,799 36,002 10 South Carolina +12,575 18,324 5,749 13 Texas +11,909 28,233 16,324 19 Connecticut +9,935 25,095 15,160

Florida’s net gain of 22,581 from New York represents the fourth-largest single-corridor population shift in America (behind Nevada-California, Texas-California, and Arizona-California). Combined, these five states gained 77,797 net residents from New York. The New Jersey corridor is particularly notable: despite being the #2 national corridor by volume (56,799), the significant reverse flow (36,002) means New Jersey’s net gain is “only” 20,797. South Carolina’s emergence as a major beneficiary (+12,575) reflects the growing appeal of Charleston, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach for New York retirees and remote workers.

New York’s National Migration Context

To understand New York’s migration position nationally, it’s essential to compare the Empire State’s flows with other major states:

Category Rank Metric New York Value Net Domestic Migration Loss 2nd (Second Worst) Net Loss -130,436 Gross Domestic Outflow 4th Residents Leaving 415,304 Gross Domestic Inflow 5th Residents Arriving 284,868 International Immigration 4th International Arrivals 167,914

New York’s net domestic loss of 130,436 is second only to California (-254,332), and exceeds the combined losses of Massachusetts (-30,553) and Colorado (-24,991). However, New York’s international immigration (167,914) provides meaningful offset. When factoring international arrivals, New York’s total migration picture becomes -130,436 + 167,914 = +37,478, indicating the state still experiences overall migration growth when including international flows. New York trails only Texas (314,614), California (303,793), and Florida (288,048) in international arrivals.

New York in the Top 25 National Migration Corridors

New York features prominently in the nation’s busiest migration corridors, appearing in 6 of the top 25:

National Rank Migration Corridor Movers 2 New York → New Jersey 56,799 7 New York → Florida 50,661 13 New Jersey → New York 36,002 20 California → New York 31,367 22 New York → Pennsylvania 29,274 25 New York → Texas 28,233

New York anchors the nation’s #2 busiest corridor (NY → NJ) and #7 corridor (NY → FL). Unlike California, where most top corridors show outbound movement, New York’s corridors include significant inbound flows: New Jersey → New York (#13) and California → New York (#20) both rank in the top 25. This bidirectional pattern reflects New York’s continued draw as an economic and cultural destination, even as cost pressures push residents outward. The NY-NJ corridor alone involves 92,801 total movers (56,799 + 36,002), making it one of the most dynamic interstate migration relationships in America.

Complete New York Outflow: All 49 State Destinations

For completeness, here is the full breakdown of where all 415,304 departing New Yorkers relocated. Note: North Dakota received zero New Yorkers in this survey period:

Rank Destination State New Yorkers Moving 26 Alabama 2,937 27 Minnesota 2,788 28 Delaware 2,684 29 Nebraska 2,654 30 Utah 2,619 31 Nevada 2,584 32 Kentucky 2,294 33 New Hampshire 2,115 34 Oregon 1,975 35 Maine 1,927 36 Louisiana 1,836 37 Oklahoma 1,654 38 Hawaii 1,595 39 Kansas 1,110 40 Iowa 924 41 Arkansas 790 42 South Dakota 744 43 Alaska 709 44 Montana 703 45 West Virginia 595 46 Mississippi 529 47 New Mexico 453 48 Idaho 335 49 North Dakota 0

Even smaller flows reveal interesting patterns: Vermont (3,565) and Maine (1,927) attract New Yorkers seeking New England charm with lower costs, while Nevada (2,584) and Arizona (5,077) appeal to those wanting Sun Belt benefits without full Southern relocation. Idaho’s minimal flow (335) contrasts sharply with California’s Idaho migration (15,385), suggesting New York’s exodus is more regionally concentrated than California’s nationwide dispersal. The zero migration to North Dakota is notable, the only state receiving no New York migrants in the survey period.

Methodology

Study Overview:

RoadRunner Auto Transport analyzed official state-to-state migration flow data from the U.S. Census Bureau to identify the busiest migration corridors and net domestic migration patterns.

Data Collection Process:

Primary Data Source: U.S. Census Bureau, State-to-State Migration Flows, 2024 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates

Geographic Scope: 51 jurisdictions (50 U.S. states plus District of Columbia)

Data Preparation & Cleaning:

Downloaded the State-to-State Migration Flows file (Table 13) from Census Bureau. Removed suppressed/invalid entries: Deleted rows with “X” (Not applicable) and “N” (Insufficient sample) flow values. Removed all self-flows (Origin = Destination). Stripped whitespace from all state names. Converted all flow values to numeric integers. Dropped any remaining rows with null/NaN values.

Analysis Components:

Top 25 State-to-State Migration Corridors: Ranked all 2,295 state-to-state pairs by flow volume. Net Domestic Migration by State: Total domestic inflow minus total domestic outflow for each state. Net Migration Corridors: Calculated bidirectional net for all unique state pairs. International Immigration by State: Flow volume from foreign countries to each state.

Quality Assurance:

All 51 jurisdictions were verified to have complete migration data. Outliers were flagged and cross-referenced against source data to ensure accuracy. Puerto Rico was analyzed separately and excluded from main state rankings per campaign scope.

Data Sources

Primary Source:

U.S. Census Bureau: State-to-State Migration Flows, 2024 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates: https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/geographic-mobility/state-to-state-migration.html

Research Dataset: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_7FyxKvK3z2Xdg_ozV0Ue2CBP6XYeAn-/edit?gid=539849260#gid=539849260

Study by: https://www.roadrunnerautotransport.com/

About RoadRunner Auto Transport

RoadRunner Auto Transport is a leading nationwide vehicle shipping provider, connecting customers with a network of over 25,000 certified carriers. Specializing in safe, reliable transport for cars, SUVs, and trucks, RoadRunner leverages data-driven logistics to navigate complex routes, including severe winter conditions, to ensure every vehicle arrives safely. For more information, visit www.roadrunnerautotransport.com.