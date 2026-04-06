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    130,000 Residents Leave as New York Posts Second-Largest Domestic Migration Loss

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    Key Findings

    • New York posted the nation’s second-largest net domestic migration loss of 130,436 residents, with 415,304 people leaving while only 284,868 arrived from other states, trailing only California (-254,332) in population exodus.

    • New York → New Jersey is the nation’s #2 busiest migration corridor with 56,799 movers, while New York → Florida ranks #7 nationally with 50,661 departures. Six of the top 25 national corridors involve New York.

    • New York appears as the losing state in 5 major net migration corridors: Florida (+22,581), New Jersey (+20,797), South Carolina (+12,575), Texas (+11,909), and Connecticut (+9,935) all gained significantly from New York departures.

     

    New York’s iconic status as America’s financial and cultural capital faces mounting demographic pressure as the Empire State recorded the second-largest net domestic migration loss in the nation. With 130,436 more residents leaving than arriving from other states, New Yorkers are increasingly choosing Southern destinations like Florida and the Carolinas, neighboring states like New Jersey and Connecticut, and Sun Belt metros offering lower costs of living and different lifestyle opportunities.

     

    This study, conducted by RoadRunner Auto Transport, analyzed U.S. Census Bureau State-to-State Migration Flows from the 2024 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates, examining all 2,295 unique state-to-state corridors across 51 jurisdictions. This New York-focused analysis examines where Empire State residents are moving, who is moving in, and what the net population shifts reveal about New York’s changing demographics.

     

    Where New Yorkers Are Moving: Top 25 Destinations

    The 415,304 New Yorkers who relocated to other states spread across 49 destinations (only North Dakota received zero), but clear patterns emerge in their choices. The top 25 destinations reveal a mix of neighboring states and Sun Belt magnets:

     

    Rank

    Destination State

    New Yorkers Moving

    1

    New Jersey

    56,799

    2

    Florida

    50,661

    3

    Pennsylvania

    29,274

    4

    Texas

    28,233

    5

    Connecticut

    25,095

    6

    California

    24,927

    7

    Massachusetts

    18,697

    8

    South Carolina

    18,324

    9

    North Carolina

    17,978

    10

    Virginia

    16,364

    11

    Georgia

    12,771

    12

    Maryland

    12,198

    13

    Illinois

    11,082

    14

    Tennessee

    7,530

    15

    Ohio

    7,174

    16

    Washington

    7,171

    17

    Arizona

    5,077

    18

    Missouri

    4,973

    19

    Rhode Island

    3,967

    20

    Colorado

    3,792

    21

    Vermont

    3,565

    22

    Wisconsin

    3,552

    23

    Michigan

    3,338

    24

    District of Columbia

    3,117

    25

    Indiana

    3,091

     

    New Jersey dominates as the top destination with 56,799 New Yorkers crossing the Hudson, reflecting the integrated NY-NJ metropolitan economy where many maintain jobs in New York while seeking more affordable housing. Florida’s second-place position (50,661) confirms its enduring appeal for retirees and remote workers fleeing high taxes and harsh winters. The presence of neighboring states (New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts) in the top 7 suggests many New Yorkers prioritize staying within the Northeast corridor while escaping the state’s high costs. South Carolina’s strong showing (18,324, rank 8) indicates the Palmetto State has emerged as a major destination for New York expatriates.

     

    Who Is Moving to New York: Top 25 Origin States

    While 415,304 residents departed, New York still attracted 284,868 domestic migrants, far from a one-way exodus. New Jersey leads the reverse flow, reflecting the bidirectional nature of the NY-NJ corridor:

     

    Rank

    Origin State

    Moving to New York

    1

    New Jersey

    36,002

    2

    California

    31,367

    3

    Florida

    28,080

    4

    Pennsylvania

    23,152

    5

    Massachusetts

    17,862

    6

    Texas

    16,324

    7

    Connecticut

    15,160

    8

    Virginia

    10,310

    9

    North Carolina

    10,076

    10

    Maryland

    8,400

    11

    Georgia

    8,252

    12

    Colorado

    7,985

    13

    Illinois

    7,781

    14

    Washington

    6,409

    15

    South Carolina

    5,749

    16

    District of Columbia

    4,795

    17

    Michigan

    4,299

    18

    New Hampshire

    3,689

    19

    Ohio

    3,356

    20

    Tennessee

    3,201

    21

    Arizona

    2,936

    22

    Vermont

    2,668

    23

    Hawaii

    2,299

    24

    Missouri

    2,171

    25

    Wisconsin

    2,117

     

    The data reveals substantial bidirectional movement: while 56,799 New Yorkers moved to New Jersey, 36,002 New Jerseyans moved to New York. Similarly, Florida sent 28,080 residents to New York while receiving 50,661. California’s strong showing (31,367 moving to NY) demonstrates that New York’s world-class industries, finance, media, fashion, technology, continue to attract talent from across the nation, including from America’s most populous state. The presence of Washington (6,409), Colorado (7,985), and other tech hubs suggests New York remains competitive for knowledge workers despite its cost challenges.

     

    Net Migration Corridors: New York’s Biggest Population Losses

    When accounting for bidirectional movement, the net population shifts reveal which states gained the most from New York’s exodus. New York appears as the losing state in 5 of the nation’s top 25 net migration corridors:

     

    Rank

    Gaining State

    Net Gain from NY

    Flow to Gaining State

    Flow to NY

    4

    Florida

    +22,581

    50,661

    28,080

    5

    New Jersey

    +20,797

    56,799

    36,002

    10

    South Carolina

    +12,575

    18,324

    5,749

    13

    Texas

    +11,909

    28,233

    16,324

    19

    Connecticut

    +9,935

    25,095

    15,160

     

    Florida’s net gain of 22,581 from New York represents the fourth-largest single-corridor population shift in America (behind Nevada-California, Texas-California, and Arizona-California). Combined, these five states gained 77,797 net residents from New York. The New Jersey corridor is particularly notable: despite being the #2 national corridor by volume (56,799), the significant reverse flow (36,002) means New Jersey’s net gain is “only” 20,797. South Carolina’s emergence as a major beneficiary (+12,575) reflects the growing appeal of Charleston, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach for New York retirees and remote workers.

     

    New York’s National Migration Context

    To understand New York’s migration position nationally, it’s essential to compare the Empire State’s flows with other major states:

     

    Category

    Rank

    Metric

    New York Value

    Net Domestic Migration Loss

    2nd (Second Worst)

    Net Loss

    -130,436

    Gross Domestic Outflow

    4th

    Residents Leaving

    415,304

    Gross Domestic Inflow

    5th

    Residents Arriving

    284,868

    International Immigration

    4th

    International Arrivals

    167,914

     

    New York’s net domestic loss of 130,436 is second only to California (-254,332), and exceeds the combined losses of Massachusetts (-30,553) and Colorado (-24,991). However, New York’s international immigration (167,914) provides meaningful offset. When factoring international arrivals, New York’s total migration picture becomes -130,436 + 167,914 = +37,478, indicating the state still experiences overall migration growth when including international flows. New York trails only Texas (314,614), California (303,793), and Florida (288,048) in international arrivals.

     

    New York in the Top 25 National Migration Corridors

    New York features prominently in the nation’s busiest migration corridors, appearing in 6 of the top 25:

     

    National Rank

    Migration Corridor

    Movers

    2

    New York → New Jersey

    56,799

    7

    New York → Florida

    50,661

    13

    New Jersey → New York

    36,002

    20

    California → New York

    31,367

    22

    New York → Pennsylvania

    29,274

    25

    New York → Texas

    28,233

     

    New York anchors the nation’s #2 busiest corridor (NY → NJ) and #7 corridor (NY → FL). Unlike California, where most top corridors show outbound movement, New York’s corridors include significant inbound flows: New Jersey → New York (#13) and California → New York (#20) both rank in the top 25. This bidirectional pattern reflects New York’s continued draw as an economic and cultural destination, even as cost pressures push residents outward. The NY-NJ corridor alone involves 92,801 total movers (56,799 + 36,002), making it one of the most dynamic interstate migration relationships in America.

     

    Complete New York Outflow: All 49 State Destinations

    For completeness, here is the full breakdown of where all 415,304 departing New Yorkers relocated. Note: North Dakota received zero New Yorkers in this survey period:

     

    Rank

    Destination State

    New Yorkers Moving

    26

    Alabama

    2,937

    27

    Minnesota

    2,788

    28

    Delaware

    2,684

    29

    Nebraska

    2,654

    30

    Utah

    2,619

    31

    Nevada

    2,584

    32

    Kentucky

    2,294

    33

    New Hampshire

    2,115

    34

    Oregon

    1,975

    35

    Maine

    1,927

    36

    Louisiana

    1,836

    37

    Oklahoma

    1,654

    38

    Hawaii

    1,595

    39

    Kansas

    1,110

    40

    Iowa

    924

    41

    Arkansas

    790

    42

    South Dakota

    744

    43

    Alaska

    709

    44

    Montana

    703

    45

    West Virginia

    595

    46

    Mississippi

    529

    47

    New Mexico

    453

    48

    Idaho

    335

    49

    North Dakota

    0

     

    Even smaller flows reveal interesting patterns: Vermont (3,565) and Maine (1,927) attract New Yorkers seeking New England charm with lower costs, while Nevada (2,584) and Arizona (5,077) appeal to those wanting Sun Belt benefits without full Southern relocation. Idaho’s minimal flow (335) contrasts sharply with California’s Idaho migration (15,385), suggesting New York’s exodus is more regionally concentrated than California’s nationwide dispersal. The zero migration to North Dakota is notable, the only state receiving no New York migrants in the survey period.

     

    Methodology

    Study Overview:

    RoadRunner Auto Transport analyzed official state-to-state migration flow data from the U.S. Census Bureau to identify the busiest migration corridors and net domestic migration patterns.

    Data Collection Process:

    Primary Data Source: U.S. Census Bureau, State-to-State Migration Flows, 2024 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates

    Geographic Scope: 51 jurisdictions (50 U.S. states plus District of Columbia)

    Data Preparation & Cleaning:

    Downloaded the State-to-State Migration Flows file (Table 13) from Census Bureau. Removed suppressed/invalid entries: Deleted rows with “X” (Not applicable) and “N” (Insufficient sample) flow values. Removed all self-flows (Origin = Destination). Stripped whitespace from all state names. Converted all flow values to numeric integers. Dropped any remaining rows with null/NaN values.

    Analysis Components:

    Top 25 State-to-State Migration Corridors: Ranked all 2,295 state-to-state pairs by flow volume. Net Domestic Migration by State: Total domestic inflow minus total domestic outflow for each state. Net Migration Corridors: Calculated bidirectional net for all unique state pairs. International Immigration by State: Flow volume from foreign countries to each state.

    Quality Assurance:

    All 51 jurisdictions were verified to have complete migration data. Outliers were flagged and cross-referenced against source data to ensure accuracy. Puerto Rico was analyzed separately and excluded from main state rankings per campaign scope.

    Data Sources

    Primary Source:

    U.S. Census Bureau: State-to-State Migration Flows, 2024 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates: https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/geographic-mobility/state-to-state-migration.html

    Research Dataset: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_7FyxKvK3z2Xdg_ozV0Ue2CBP6XYeAn-/edit?gid=539849260#gid=539849260

    Study by: https://www.roadrunnerautotransport.com/

    About RoadRunner Auto Transport

    RoadRunner Auto Transport is a leading nationwide vehicle shipping provider, connecting customers with a network of over 25,000 certified carriers. Specializing in safe, reliable transport for cars, SUVs, and trucks, RoadRunner leverages data-driven logistics to navigate complex routes, including severe winter conditions, to ensure every vehicle arrives safely. For more information, visit www.roadrunnerautotransport.com.

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