A Complete Guide to Experiential Gifts This Year

Have you ever been gifted a whole lot of memories in the form of a box instead of boxes piled up inside your storeroom? Experiential gift-giving is the way forward, as of now, and honestly, it is one of the best gifts that you can give to your loved and dear ones.

Be it an adventure, be it something relaxing, be it a weekend getaway, or even a couple of cocktail lessons, experiences are something everyone remembers and most probably will be appreciated more as a gift than a physical gift. Gift your loved ones an experience that they get to remember and cherish, and give them the moment that will last in their memories for a lifetime.

Why Choose Experiential Gifts?

1. Personal and Meaningful

Experiential gifting improves the relationship between the giver and the recipient. It is most likely that one forgets about materialistic gifts, but they almost never forget the experiences that they have in life. Make sure that the gift you give is related to the receiver’s personality so that it adds some meaning to the experience.

2. Unique and Versatile

One of the reasons why millennials love experiential gifts is due to the fact that they allow them the freedom to find and choose subjects that describe their style, interests, and experiences. There’s one for foodies, for adrenaline seekers, for jack of all trades.

3. A Break from Tradition

As much fun as surprising gifts may sound, knowing that you will only present them with the same old boring gift that people present is a real turn-off. It is quite strange the first time you present an experiential gift since it is a surprise, and it ensures that your loved ones own nothing but the experience. Let your receiver try something they’ve never tried before. A hot stone massage, customized cooking lesson, a concert, or a game event.

Top Experiential Gifts to Give This Year

1. Adventure and Thrill-Seeking Activities

Adventurous? Great, then give them an adventurous experience. Gift an experience of a lifetime, maybe bungee jumping, car racing, or hang-gliding. It feels like paradise on earth. Experiencing an adrenaline rush will make them feel alive like never before.

2. Food and Drink Experiences

You will also want to surprise that certain gourmet friend of yours and actually give them a gift from above to activate their taste buds – a class with the best chefs all over the world.

Private cocktail classes with a professional mixologist will teach the art of creating their favorite drinks – a once-in-a-lifetime experience, giving them delight to a whole new level. Now, this time, sprinkled with some lessons in a fun and new skill, could add some spice and flair to it.

3. Relaxation and Wellness

We live in a fast-paced world, and the experience of relaxation is something that can be appreciated by nearly everyone. Give your favorite person a gift of a fancy spa or wellness experience, allowing them time to attend a weekend yoga retreat or book an appointment for a day spa massage to find the relaxation they never knew they needed!

When it comes to relaxation experiences, it is one of the best experiences to give as a gift. These experience gifts allow your recipient to give their aching muscles and tired mind the time to rest that it’s so desperately been asking for.

